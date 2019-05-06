Image Credit:

The Kings, a 14-member dance group from Mumbai, conquered the hearts of celebrity judges Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough and emerged the winner of American reality contest ‘World of Dance’.

A standing ovation later in the episode that aired on April 28, the winners — who performed warrior style to the song ‘Yeh Raat’ — took home the coveted $1 million (Dh3.7 million) cash prize after beating finalists including a hip-hop group from the Philippines and sister duo Ellie and Ava.

The Kings are no stranger to fame in India. The energetic group won season three of ‘India’s Got Talent’ in 2011 and are experts in the Bollywood hip-hop style dance.

Their winning dance had them dress up as warriors in gold and their dance sequence was an energetic, action and war-driven choreography.

“You manifest what you believe in and tonight you were amazing... You surprised me tonight. You came up with a different narrative,” said Lopez after watching their turn on stage. The judges compared their winning act to an excitement that you derive from going on a roller coaster or a great action film.