Andy Warhol's "Shot Sage Blue Marilyn", a painting of Marilyn Monroe, is pictured on display at Christie's Auction House in advance of the piece going up for auction in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 21, 2022. Image Credit: REUTERS

An iconic image of Marilyn Monroe created by Andy Warhol is coming to auction, with Christie’s auction house estimating the price at around $200 million.

The silkscreen image known as ‘Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,’ a close-up of Monroe with her hair in yellow, her eyeshadow blue and her lips red, is slated to be part of a week of sales in May, Christie’s said.

Andy Warhol and Diana Vreeland, New York City, 1976 Image Credit: Annie Leibovitz and Hauser & Wirth

If it met the sale estimate, the 1964 painting would be the most expensive 20th-century artwork to be auctioned, Christie’s said.

The proceeds of the sale would go to the Thomas and Doris Ammann Foundation Zurich, which is putting the painting up for auction.

The foundation aims to help children with health care and educational programmes.

Warhol created more than one image of Monroe — this particular painting has been exhibited in museums around the world.