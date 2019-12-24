A series of events will be held at Wadi Hatta Park from December 26 to January 11

The inaugural Hatta Cultural Nights, which aims introduce the community to the cultural fabric of this region, will be held at the Wadi Hatta Park in Hatta starting December 26.

The nights featuring a series of exhibits and workshops will run until January 11, coinciding with the 25th edition of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). The Nights will kick off at 4pm.

“Hatta Cultural Nights as an initiative seeks to shed light on the Emirati heritage and underline its contribution in shaping the present and the future of the Emirate. It also aligns with the plans to develop Hatta into a cultural and tourism destination and Dubai Plan 2021 that intends to make Dubai a preferred place to live, work, and visit,” said Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, in a statement.

Hatta Cultural Nights will feature folkloric paintings, folk songs and folk dances, which will be presented by artists from not only the UAE but across the world. Fine art exhibitions will showcase work created by people of determination, along with a market that will feature a collection of traditional Emirati food and sweets.