‘Eternals’ star Barry Keoghan is the latest celebrity name to be attached to the upcoming Middle East Film & Comic Con (MEFCC), which runs from March 4 to 6 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

Keoghan will be at MEFCC at March 5 and 6 and is expected to be a top draw having featured in films such as ‘Dunkirk’, ‘The Killing of a Sacred Deer’ and most recently, as Druig in the Marvel adventure, ‘Eternals’, alongside Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden.

Lauren Ridloff and Barry Keoghan in 'Eternals' Image Credit: Marvel Studios

The 29-year-old Irish actor will also appear as Officer Stanley Merkel, one of the only honest cops at the GCPD in ‘The Batman’ movie, which stars Robert Pattinson as a the Caped Crusader and comes out in the UAE on March 5.

The 10th edition of MEFCC has already announced a stellar line-up of celebrities and artists, which includes Hollywood actors Michael Rooker and Jon Bernthal, American voice actor Charles Martinet, and British actress Nathalie Emmanuel.

Michael Rooker (r) in the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' franchise Image Credit: Marvel Studios

Rooker is best known for his portrayal of Yondu Udonta in the blockbuster ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ movies and has thrilled fans for decades with his take on complex characters in films and TV shows such as ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘The Suicide Squad.’

Bernthal also starred in the AMC horror series ‘The Walking Dead’ as well as Marvel’s ‘The Punisher.’ He played Shane Walsh in a breakthrough role in the post-apocalyptic horror television series between 2009-2013 and had the lead role of anti-hero Frank Castle in the gritty Marvel show. The star has gone on to appear in such diverse productions as ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’, ‘Baby Driver’ and ‘Fury’.

Jon Bernthal (r) in 'Ford v. Ferrari' Image Credit: AP

Emmanuel has appeared in the HBO fantasy series ‘Game of Thrones’ and both ‘Fast & Furious 7’ and ‘F9’, with all three stars joined by prominent voice actor Martinet, the voice of several major characters including Mario, Luigi, Wario and Waluigi in the Nintendo game Super Mario.

Emilia Clarke and Nathalie Emmanuel in Game of Thrones. Image Credit: AP/HBO

Other notable names at the event include Giancarlo Esposito aka “El Presidente” from ‘Far Cry 6’, the villain we love to hate from ‘Breaking Bad’ and films such as ‘Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials’, ‘Malcolm X’ and hit TV series like ‘The Mandalorian.’

Also attending the festival is voice actor Ming-Na who played ‘Mulan’ in Disney’s animated feature (for which she won an Annie Award) as well as the lead voice of Aki Ross in the stunning CGI animated film ‘Final Fantasy.’

Voice actor Kevin Conroy, who holds the record for playing Batman the longest, has voiced and appeared as Batman since 1992 in over 30 projects including movies and video games.

Cosplayers at MEFCC in 2018 Image Credit: GN Arhcives

Tickets start from Dh115 for a one-day pass, Dh280 for a regular three-day pass, Dh500 for a three-day VIP pass and Dh2,500 for a Super VIP pass. VIP ticket holders will get access to fast-track entry, and special queues at meet-the-stars sections, with each VIP ticket granting one exclusive celebrity meet-and-greet with a photograph or autograph voucher along with one hour of exclusive event access on March 4 before the doors open to the public.

Organised in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and hosted at ADNEC, at Halls 8 and 9, MEFCC will also feature a theatre where fans can catch exclusive trailers, and celebrity and industry panels that include screenings and Q&As.