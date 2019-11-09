Slogans for our times:

The placards carried by protestors during recent demonstrations around the world inspired Dubai based British Indian artist Mukesh Shah to create his own slogans about contemporary issues. He restricted himself to a format featuring four vertical lines, a maximum of 14 characters with no line exceeding five characters and is presenting his slogans as neon light boxes and prints on aluminium in an exhibition titled, Playlist at XVA Gallery until November 16.

Open Studios at NYU Abu Dhabi:

The fifth edition of Open Studios, NYU Abu Dhabi’s annual celebration of arts will be held on November 11 from 6pm to 9pm at The Arts Centre at NYUAD. The event will feature a variety of exhibitions, workshops, performances and interactive happenings themed around the concept of play. The free public event is recommended for ages 14 and above. For more information visit https://nyuad.nyu.edu/en/events/2019/november/nyuad-open-studios.html.

Sustainable Art:

Dubai based artists Beena Samuel and Diyali Bhalla have worked together to upcycle used paper, plastic, cardboard, wood, fabric, wire and other materials into interesting collages, tapestries and sculptural works for a Sustainable Art Exhibition running at Gallery 76 in the Dubai International Art Centre from November 16 to November 23. The show includes some interactive pieces that visitors can work on.

Open call for artists, curators, musicians and performers: