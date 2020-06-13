Image Credit:

Free Craft Workshops for all ages:

The Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai is now open to visitors by appointment, but the digital programme on Jameel House Online continues. The current offering includes a programme of free bilingual online workshops for adults and children that are inspired by traditional arts and crafts and adapted to materials and tools available at home. The first series of workshops taught by Jeddah based artists focus on traditional Saudi crafts, blending contemporary materials with traditional techniques, and upcycling plastic waste. These include painting the Flower of Life design with coffee, making home decorations with geometric stars, kite making, crocheting using waste plastic bags, making paper from scrap card, and ornamental drawing with Islamic geometry.

Reconnect with Kaki King:

The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi will live-stream Data Not Found by acclaimed New York based guitarist and composer Kaki King on June 17 at 8pm as part of Reconnect — an online programme presenting the most popular shows from past seasons along with live Q&A’s with the artists. The show, commissioned by The Arts Centre is a gripping meditation on the data we live with and the data we leave behind inviting the audience to contemplate the nature of love, loss, alienation, rebirth and how human beings attempt to create meaning from the endless patterns of the world. It has been selected by the NYUAD Class of 2020 and will be presented as a graduation gift to the students.

Masks d’Art Charity Exhibition:

Through its Art for Concern initiative, the Concern India Foundation is presenting an online exhibition, Masks d’Art featuring fabric masks decorated by 50 Indian artists including well-known names such as Michelle Poonawalla, Anjolie Ela Menon, Jayasri Burman and Jogen Chowdhury. The exhibition will run until June 16 and proceeds from the sale of these Covid era accessories and collector’s items will be used for the Foundation’s ongoing Covid-19 relief work, which includes providing medical equipment for health care workers and food for the needy.

