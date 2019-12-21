Emerging artist Chan Seth is presenting his first solo show in the region, Scripts at Covering Concepts in Dubai Design District until December 26. The young artist grew up in Dubai and attributes his interest in the commonalities between people and a shared human experience to the city’s multicultural ethos. His spiritual paintings are based on the concept of prana, the cosmic life force that connects the entire universe. He finds inspiration in traditional textiles and ceremonies that depict prana, such as the energy fields in Javanese Batik, sonic vibrations in Peruvian Shipibo patterns and the representation of the cosmos in Tibetan Mandalas. In his latest series, Scripts Seth has taken inspiration from music and the Arabic and Sanskrit scripts to create colourful acrylic paintings that visualise the energy within and around us as sonic vibration, inviting viewers to contemplate higher realms of consciousness.