Bulgarian artist Christo. Image Credit: AP

Sofia: The artist known as Christo, who made his name transforming landmarks such as Germany’s Reichstag by covering them with reams of cloth, died on Sunday aged 84, his official Facebook page announced.

Christo Vladimirov Javacheff died of natural causes at his home in New York City, the statement said.

The Bulgarian-born artist worked in collaboration with his wife Jeanne-Claude until her death in 2009.

“Christo lived his life to the fullest, not only dreaming up what seemed impossible but realizing it,” said a statement from his office.

“Christo and Jeanne-Claude’s artwork brought people together in shared experiences across the globe, and their work lives on in our hearts and memories.”