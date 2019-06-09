Here’s your chance to shop for statement jewellery in Dubai this weekend

Image Credit: Supplied

If you have coveted the dramatic jewellery worn by the likes of Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in films such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Devdas’, then here’s a chance to own those statement necklaces.

Art Karat, a jewellery exhibit, will return to Dubai with Asha Kamal Modi’s Mastani collection on June 14 and 15 at The Taj Hotel in Business Bay.

During their two-day exhibit, they will display bridal jewellery — ranging from kundan to meenakari — worn by some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities Padukone and Anushka Sharma at their own weddings.