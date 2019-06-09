If you have coveted the dramatic jewellery worn by the likes of Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in films such as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Devdas’, then here’s a chance to own those statement necklaces.
Art Karat, a jewellery exhibit, will return to Dubai with Asha Kamal Modi’s Mastani collection on June 14 and 15 at The Taj Hotel in Business Bay.
During their two-day exhibit, they will display bridal jewellery — ranging from kundan to meenakari — worn by some of the biggest Bollywood celebrities Padukone and Anushka Sharma at their own weddings.
The entire collection is handcrafted by Kamal Modi. Entry is free and event runs from 11am to 11pm.