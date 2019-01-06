The NSO Symphony Orchestra will perform orchestral masterpieces in ‘Russian Symphonic Classics’ on February 8 at the Emirates Palace Auditorium, Abu Dhabi.
Music director Andrew Berryman will lead the 60-piece orchestra through well-known pieces, including Mussorgsky’s ‘Night on Bald Mountain’ and excerpts from ‘Pictures at an Exhibition’ and the romantic melody of Khachaturian’s ‘Adagio from Spartacus’.
Concertmaster Nadine Artuhanava will perform Tchaikovsky’s virtuosic ‘Violin Concerto in D major’. A performance by a Russian Folk-Dance troupe with their interpretation of the folk song ‘Ochi Cherniye (Dark Eyes)’ will also be staged.
“Some of the world’s most exciting classical repertoire comes from Russia and this performance will showcase two of the best known overtures, with an authentic interpretation by Russian national Nadine, our accomplished Concertmaster,” said NSO founder and executive director Janet Hassouneh. “The NSO Symphony Orchestra musicians are sure to excel themselves for this wonderful concert of Russian Symphonic Classics and I’m confident our loyal following of music lovers will enjoy a stunning performance.”
The concert will start at 7.30pm and tickets are available online starting at Dh150.