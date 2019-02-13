“I wanted to express my accumulated anger about other people speaking on behalf of women from non-Western countries and distilled my anger into a play that made me laugh. Although I have been writing for a long time, I only summoned the courage to direct and present my plays because of this festival. Short+Sweet is a great way for a playwright to put themselves out there. Getting into a big project would have been too huge for me, but 10 minutes is less intimidating. Doing ten-minute plays encouraged me to think about producing some of my longer plays and I have two plays with the Dubai Drama Group coming up later this year,” she says.