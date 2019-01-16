My association with it began when I attended some workshops during the early editions, and later in 2007 my passion for photography motivated me to give up my corporate job and take over GPP. While attending workshops in Europe I had seen how the community of photographers there helped each other, and I wanted to create a similar support system here for established and aspiring photographers. So, we focused on education, an art programme that goes beyond the aesthetic to make viewers to think about social and other issues, building a local community of photography lovers, and developing relationships with similar communities across the region and beyond. GPP Photo Week has been our flagship event in achieving our vision. Since we moved to Alserkal Avenue it has grown into a community festival because we have more indoor and outdoor space for events and exhibitions, and our neighbours in the complex join us by hosting photography related events and exhibitions.