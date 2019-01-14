Directed by Nasser Ebrahim, the story centres around Sultan Shahriar, who is convinced of the duplicity of women and vows to slay each of his wives after the first night. Queen Scheherazade saves her life by her presence of mind as she recounts a succession of tales, that never end before day-break, over a period of 1,001 nights. Overcome by curiosity, the monarch postpones her execution at every day break, and finally renounces his resolution. These ancient folk tales, also termed as ‘Arabian Nights’, have inspired poets, writers, artists and composers for centuries.