Veteran Kuwaiti actor Saad Al Faraj, who plays the character Abu Hassan, said he was able to relate to his character, to the point where it brought him to tears. “He’s someone who sacrifices himself for the sake of others, and puts others before himself. It really impacted me personally. There was a scene where I was trying to do good by one of the other characters, Al Ameed, and he took it the wrong way. I was truly affected by it. I was living the character, to the point where that scene brought tears to my eyes,” said Al Faraj.