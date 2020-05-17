Saudi nationals Abdulaziz Bakr & Abdullah Bakr Image Credit: Instagram

Six YouTubers will attempt to set a Ramadan-themed Guinness World Record on May 19.

The content creators — Mohamed Moshaya, Noor Stars, The Saudi Reporters, Anasala Family, Asrar Aref and Omar Hussein — will host a virtual iftar from their homes as members of the public, including fans, friends and family, can join in online.

The digital event aims set a new Guinness World Record for “Most Views for an Iftar YouTube Livestream Globally”.

The livestream will take place on Moshaya’s YouTube channel, mmoshaya, which boasts 16.6 million followers. It will begin at 6pm and continue for one hour.

“Ramadan is usually a time where friends and family gather in mosques and homes to break the fast and pray together. However, with this global pandemic, Ramadan this year feels very different, which is why I decided to enlist a couple of my friends in the YouTube community to come together and turn this moment of isolation into celebration,” said Moshaya.

The Saudi Reporters, made up of twin brothers Abdul Aziz and Abdullah Bakir, said that this event is about togetherness.

“YouTube has always supported us creators and instilled the sense of togetherness in us, and we are very excited about being part of an attempt to break the world record for the largest virtual iftar!” the brothers said.