A new lifestyle experience called Sal launches at Burj Al Arabcwhere that’s all about ‘barefoot luxury’.
The contemporary mirrored pop-up is located at the terrace of the Burj. The new pop up restaurant overlooks the 100-metre infinity pool. Headed up and launched by Chef Roberto Rispoli, Sal will offer Spanish and Portuguese cuisine. With a menu of sea-inspired dishes designed for sharing.
The word Sal, which means ‘salt’ in Spanish and Portuguese, pays homage to the sea and one of the most ubiquitous ingredients in the world, not only in its name but also through the restaurant’s catch of the day – grilled or baked in sea salt to concentrate the natural flavours.
The menu features special dishes like Prawns in Roasted Tomato Sauce or wild crab and moves onto signature mains including Homemade Trenette Pasta & King Crab, Seabream Isolana, and Sea Salt Crusted Seabass, all available at a great value. To end, guests can choose from a variety of sweets from the Dessert Trolley.
The best thing about this new spot is that guests who want to spend the day at the Burj Al Arab will have access to Sal as part of their F&B dining credit. These packages include access to two swimming pools or soak up their surroundings in style at one of the Terrace sunbeds at their beach area. Guests need to take a buggy from the front entrance of Burj Al Arab.
Key info:
Location: Burj Al Arab, Jumeriah Beach Gallery
Cost: Dh450 per person with Dh300 Sal dining credit, Dh800 for couples and Dh600 F&B credit, Dh110 for a two-course meal at Sal without pool and beach access
Timings: Beach Club from 10am to 7pm, Restaurant from 12.30pm to 11pm