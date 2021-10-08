Find out the cost of the yellow-coloured passport, and where you can buy it from

Want to explore the Expo? Pick up an Expo 2020 Dubai passport as a keepsake! Image Credit: Gulf News/Clint Egbert

At Expo 2020 Dubai, you can travel the world in 182 days. That being said, maybe buying your ticket won’t just be enough to keep track of your visits to all the pavilions spread across three districts. Which is why Expo 2020 Dubai has launched a passport so that you can have a seamless journey throughout the six-month event. You can buy it at any official store across the 4.38 square kilometre site, or online via Amazon!

However, this isn’t the only thing that you can buy from the e-commerce website. Expo 2020 Dubai has officially partnered with Amazon, so your buying options range from souvenirs, to plush toys, to apparel, to stationery, beauty and even cutlery! Be warned though – get enough stuff; you may not want to share. Here’s how you can get your hands on the shopping haul everyone’s been waiting for:

Expo 2020 Dubai Passport

The 50-page booklet is the perfect souvenir from Expo 2020 Dubai. It contains designs and pictures of the three Thematic Pavilions, Al Wasl Plaza and other Dubai landmarks. You can travel around the Expo site with the customisable passport, which comes with its own enhanced security features: a unique number, an area to include a passport-sized photo, personal details, and hidden watermarked images on each of its pages, ensuring that no two documents are alike!

Gifts

Ah, the scent of success. Check out this beautifully scented and handmade soap that’s inspired by Expo 2020 Dubai. The camel milk and honey soap, with top notes of mandarin and essential oils, has been exclusively created for the event.

Collectibles

Commemorative coins make for great souvenirs. Made with fine gold, it features a design inspired by an ornate ring discovered at a 4,000-year-old archaeological site in the UAE desert, representing the nation’s rich heritage and deep roots. One side of it showcases the Expo 2020 Dubai logo, while the other depicts the UAE's emblem. The commemorative gold coin is also available for purchase with 0% installments from select banks for 12 months. There are also many other coins available for purchase, in different price ranges!

Toys

When it comes to gifting your children, there is no better feeling than surprising them with toys. So why not get them a plush toy or key chain based off their favourite mascot? Wooden toys and games around the themes of Expo 2020 are also on offer.

Food

If ever there’s a time where you want to sit back with a hot beverage on a tiring day, then this one’s for you. Buy Ground Arabic Coffee, locally made with 100% Arabica, and taste the essence of Dubai at home.

Fashion

Now you can buy fashionable outfits and help the planet. How? Ranging from casual T-shirts to active wear for women, men, and children, this Expo 2020 line-up is made using recycled products. It’s a win-win situation. Check out this T-shirt made out of 10 recycled plastic bottles.

Stationery

Love stationery? Get special Expo products that make use of recycling, including notebooks, paperclips, stickers and postcards.