The desert is calling! If you love desert adventures like dune bashing and desert safaris, then overnight camping is probably not far behind on your list. The UAE has plenty of locations to choose from – Al Qudra Lakes in Dubai, Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah, Dibba in Fujairah, and many other such great spots. No matter where you go, don’t forget to take a few basics along. We did the research for you, and curated a list of the most important things you’ll need when you go camping. Order these items through Amazon Prime Delivery and get them delivered to your doorstep in time for your weekend trip!

1. Coleman Instant Tent

If you are a beginner at camping, start with this Coleman tent that is easy to assemble. The tent is spacious and a perfect fit for four people. The tent is made of taffeta 150D material, which makes it water-resistant and prevents any dampness from seeping into the tent. The tent’s breathable polyester mesh provides adequate ventilation at all times. It can be folded into a small size and stored when not in use.

Bonus: You can also buy this item with 0% interest installments from select banks and pay Dh45.59 for 12 months.

Weight: 3.09kg

Dimensions: 244 x 213.5 x 147.5 cm

2. LED Outdoor Camping Lantern (2 pieces)

While the starry night sky is a wonderful sight, it’s a good idea to have enough light sources with you on your trip. These lanterns are made of a durable material and are waterproof. They’re completely safe to use as they are not composed of glass, and are anti-abrasive. The lanterns have three different light modes – COB (Chip-on-Board) light, top white LED light, and a red LED warning light. The bottom part of the lantern consists of a strong magnet, which makes it easy to stick to metallic surfaces. The handle of the lantern is easily foldable and ideal to carry, to hang on your tent or on a nearby tree branch.

Weight: 100 grams

Dimensions: 4 x 2 x 1 cm

3. Picnic Backpack for 4

Fit all your camping essentials in this handy backpack. Made of nylon and a polyurethane coating that is durable, the backpack also looks fashionable. There is adequate storage space for clothes, food, and toiletries. It comes with a cutlery set that includes four stainless steel knives, forks, spoons, dinner plates, cotton napkins, a cheese cutter knife, two salt/pepper shakers, and a plastic chopping board. The backpack also has a water-resistant fleece blanket to wrap yourself with on cold desert nights. The backpack comes in four different colours – coffee, blue, grey, and dark grey.

Warranty: 185-days warranty offered by seller

Weight: 2.27kg

Dimensions: ‎19 x 30 x 42 cm

4. 7-in-1 Outdoor Multifunctional Camping Bracelet

This 7-in-1 camping bracelet is like a Swiss Army knife, but with other camping requisites. About 7.5 to 9.5 inches, it fits perfectly in both men’s and women’s wrists. The bracelet is a parachute cord that includes a compass, SOS LED light, flint fire starter, a high decibel whistle, tool card, T-shape knife, and a thermometer to check real-time temperature. The parachute cord of the bracelet is strong enough to carry a load of 113kg! You can use all 10 feet of the cord in any situation that requires a strong rope. The SOS LED flashlight can be used for over 70 hours and can be seen within a 10-metre diameter in complete darkness. Overall, the bracelet is not just a mere accessory, but a camping survival kit.

Weight: 60 grams

Dimensions: 18.3 x 13 x 4.6 cm

5. Cool Baby Sleeping Bag

Use this lightweight sleeping bag to rest up in between all your camping adventures. It can be easily compressed and carried around in a small travel pouch, and is ideal for both adults and children. Its double-fill technology makes the sleeping bag suitable for different weather conditions, and can be used in environments where the temperatures range from 5 to 20 degrees Celsius. The sleeping bag is also waterproof. There are five attractive colours to choose from, including blue, military camouflage, red, black and grey.

Weight: 950 grams

Dimensions: 180 x 75 x 10 cm

6. Camptrek Foldable Beach and Garden Chair

A couple of these lightweight, portable chairs on your camping trip will allow you to sit around your campfire to play games, sing songs, stargaze or simply enjoy the natural surroundings with your loved ones. These chairs are made of nylon and consist of foldable metal legs. You get the chairs in five vibrant colours – blue, dark blue, red, green and burgundy.

Weight: 1.5 kg

Dimensions: 12 x 80 x 19 cm

7. Camco Portable Travel Toilet

You don’t necessarily need to live the Spartan life on your camping trips and this portable travel toilet is testimony to that fact. Consider the convenience of doing your bathroom business in this 5.3-gallon travel toilet that has a detachable tank and includes a sealing slide valve to lock in odours and protect against leakage. The bellow type flush and pull slide valve allows for easy flushing. The polyethylene material used in the construction of these toilets makes them compact and lightweight. You can empty the tank as and when it gets full, which won’t be too often, as the tank has a high-volume capacity. You will receive a packet of Camco's TST biodegradable toilet chemicals along with the purchase of the portable toilet for a quick toilet clean-up.

Weight: 4.9kg

Dimensions: 35.56 x 40.64 x 39.37 cm

8. Portable Gas Stove for Camping and Home

By taking a portable gas stove on your camping trips, you no longer need to stress on munching protein bars and biscuits in lieu of wholesome food. Use the MQ Portable Gas Stove to enjoy cooking yourself fresh, warm, delicious meals in the great outdoors. However, be sure to place lightweight utensils over the stove. These stoves use butane gas and come in a briefcase that are easy to store and carry. The colour combinations these stoves come in are purple/black, orange/black, blue/black, etc. There is an ongoing 5% discount on the portable gas stove.

Weight: 1.6kg

Dimensions: 37 x 30.9 x 9.7 cm

9. Waterproof Foldable Outdoor Camping Mat

Use this foldable outdoor camping mat as your tent’s carpet or as a sand-free area for a game of cards. The mat is made of soft flannel material, and has ample sponge padding and aluminum coating. The 600D Oxford fabric of the mat is coated with a PVC-thickened waterproof coating. It is also tear-resistant and sand-proof, making it a must-have on camping trips and picnics. The mat is ideal for a family of 4 to 6 people and can be easily folded and stored.

Weight: 1kg

Dimensions: ‎32 x 19 x 5 cm