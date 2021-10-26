You likely only buy a large appliance like a fridge or a washing machine once every few years. It’s worth making sure you get a good deal on a great brand so that you avoid the hassle of returning it to a service centre in a few months. Luckily, loads of top brands have discounts on their large appliances, and here are a few that are worth checking out. Don't forget to become an Amazon Prime member if you'd like to get free, fast delivery. Also use Amazon's Home Services for expert installation of the appliance.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.