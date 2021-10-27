If you just didn’t have enough time to plan your child’s costumes, snag these items from Amazon right now and get ready to play dress-up on October 31. Image Credit: Shutterstock

The spookiest day of the year is almost here and it’s time for your favourite monsters, ghosts (and even princesses and superheroes) to make an appearance. Make the trick-or-treat experience for your children a tad more fun, with epic Halloween costumes. If you just didn’t have enough time to plan your child’s costumes, snag these items from Amazon right now and get ready to play dress-up on October 31. If you’re a member, Amazon’s Prime Delivery will ship your favourite costume just in time for Halloween. Order now and avoid the last-minute panic.

1. AM ANNA The Spiderverse Kids Bodysuit

Turn your kid into “friendly neighbourhood Spiderman” this Halloween with this superhero bodysuit. Recreate Peter Parker’s signature outfit and let your little one be the local superhero of the day.

2. Highland Ghost Halloween Costume for Kids

Say “boo” with your little one this Halloween. This ghost costume set comes with one black gown and a mask with a screaming face. Take your child trick or treating in this costume. Extra brownie points if he/she rings your neighbours’ doorbell and scares them silly!

3. Born Toys Police Hat and Toys (11 pieces)

Have your kids patrol the Halloween party this year with this cop costume. The costume set comes with a police hat, flashlight, walkie-talkie with siren sounds, a toy gun, baton, badge, handcuffs with keys, whistle, gun, name card with a necklace, and a detective-style storage bag. Put on a pair of jeans and a blue t-shirt for your little one and watch them flaunt their badge this Halloween.

4. Nightmare on Elm Street Freddy Kreuger Mask

Freddy Kreuger is the spirit of all Halloween parties. If you’re not in the mood for an elaborate dress-up, simply get this mask of the fictional villain of Elm Street for your child (or for yourself) and wear it as an accessory to a striped sweater. The mask will get your neighbors to drop jaws and shriek a little inside.

5. VanStar Snow Queen Dress Girls Party

Let your little princess live her own fairytale this Halloween with this Snow Queen dress. Whether she wants to be Cinderella, Rapunzel, or Elsa from Frozen, this dainty costume can be made to fit your little girl’s fantasies, as it comes with a tiara, magic wand, wig, and gloves. Designed from comfortable satin material, mesh, and delicate tulle, this dress has beautiful rhinestone decorations all over for a grand look. Get this for your little one and watch her twirl in her sparkly dress.

6. Halloween Witch Pumpkin Bag Set

Witches are supposed to scare you because you don’t know what kinds of evil shenanigans they have up their sleeve. But what if your little one dresses up as a witch this Halloween? You can’t help but think how adorably cute she looks with a pointed hat and cloak. Her little cauldron is not brewing evil potions, rather collecting treats from neighbours. Get this Halloween Witch Pumpkin Bag Set that comes with a flashy cloak, a matching wizard hat, and a pumpkin bag for your little girl. As an extra accessory, give your child a broom for all her bewitched travels.

Bonus: Apply a coupon to get a 5% discount.

7. Yalla Baby Superhero Costume Capes and Masks

Get dressed up as a family of superheroes this Halloween and watch your little ones get together to save the world. Your children can choose to be anyone among 8 superheroes, including super-strong Spiderman or Captain America, intelligent Batman or Iron Man, powerful Hulk or Thor, or lightning-fast Superman and Flash. This superhero costume set by Yalla Baby comes with 4 double-sided cloaks with 8 superhero patterns and 8 superhero masks. Save this for next year’s Halloween too, so your little ones can swap their next set of favourite superheroes.