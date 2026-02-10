PMS Bazaar hosts Dubai summit with India’s top PMS, AIF and GIFT City fund managers

The summit also features high-impact panel discussions that bring together fund managers and investment experts to explore opportunities across a broad range of alternative investment products and asset classes. The opening panel brings together Anirudh Garg of INVasset LLP, Abhisar Jain of Monarch AIF, and Dhaval Mehta of Motilal Oswal AMC, all recognized experts in small- and mid-cap investing, with Ajaya Sharma of Adfactors as moderator. The panel will focus on stock selection and risk management in India’s small- and mid-cap equities, providing a deep dive into strategies, opportunities, and risk considerations in this segment.