After an epic rally last year that exceeded many of history’s most notorious bubbles, cryptocurrencies have become mired in a nearly $700 billion rout that shows few signs of abating. Many of the concerns that sparked the 2018 retreat — including increased regulatory scrutiny, community infighting and exchange snafus — have only intensified this week. Even after losses exceeding 70 per cent for most virtual currencies, Oanda Corp’s Stephen Innes has yet to see strong evidence of a capitulation that would signal a market bottom.