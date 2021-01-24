1 of 8
There was much to discuss about US President Joe Biden and his inauguration. But what’s also becoming a focal point is his accessorising, i.e. his $7,000 Rolex. The watch with a steel band, blue dial is called a Rolex Datejust, and one reason it was so talked about was because of how it deviated from previous presidential timepieces. Here’s a look at what some former Commander-in-Chief’s wore to the Oval Office.
Image Credit: Insta/potus
But first, a quick list of what else you can expect on Biden’s wrist. His collection boasts an Omega Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional and an Omega Seamaster Diver 300M.
Image Credit:
Biden’s immediate predecessor, Donald Trump, was no slouch in the timepiece department either. He was seen in gold watches by Patek Philippe, Vacheron Constantin and Rolex.
Image Credit: https://oracleoftime.com
Bill Clinton wore a plastic digital Timex Ironman during his time as president.
Image Credit: AFP
As for George W Bush, he was a proponent of the Timex Indiglo.
Image Credit: social media
Meanwhile, Barack Obama, says an article in New York Times, chose less expensive watches such as such as Shinola and Jorg Gray.
Image Credit: AP
Once Obama left office, however, this changed - he’s been seen with a Rolex Cellini.
Image Credit: https:/www.hodinkee.com
Did you know? President John F Kennedy actually had one of the most famous watches of his day, a Rolex Day-Date reportedly given him by Marilyn Monroe on his birthday, with the engraved message that read, “Jack, with love as always from Marilyn. May 29th, 1962.”
Image Credit: https://www.bobswatches.com