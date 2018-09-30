Abu Dhabi: The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has called on registered businesses not to disclose their tax information to any individual or organisation not officially authorised by the FTA to handle this data.

The announcement follows reports of companies requesting registered taxpayers to provide information regarding their activities and registration data.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Authority asserted that it had not authorised any entity to solicit financial or accounting data from individuals or corporations, whether it was related to taxes or any other matter pertaining to the registered business.

The FTA urged all registered businesses to be cautious and vigilant and maintain the confidentiality of their personal data. The Federal Tax Authority noted that if approached by an entity requesting financial or accounting data, registered businesses should first verify that said entity is officially authorised by the FTA to collect this information from taxpayers.