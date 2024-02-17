Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Electronics Deal: Fitbit Inspire 3 Activity Tracker

Pros

Tells you when to exercise

Tracks popular exercises automatically

Free premium membership for six months

Reads heart rate, stress levels, sleep stages

Cons

Some features are subscription based

No GPS

The compact and stylish Fitbit Inspire 3 is nearly 20 per cent off, so it’s a great time to add it to your fitness gear. The device is compatible with iOS 13 or higher, and Android OS 8.0 or higher. When you’ve been sitting for too long, this tracker tells you to get kicking with exercise reminders. There are 20 workout modes that you don’t have to painstakingly choose from – Fitbit automatically detects the activity for you. The best part is the addition of Daily Readiness Score, which lets you know the intensity of the workout your body is prepared to tackle, based on heart rate, stress levels and sleep. With this purchase comes a six-month Fitbit Premium membership that gives you access to detailed reports and analytics on the Fitbit application. Reviewers put it to use in the pool, on runs and bikes, and vouch for the automatic tracking. They also love that it's a lighter Fitbit model than most ranges. Though there's no GPS on the tracker, it can tap into your phone's location services.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh38.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deal: Nescafe Dolce Gusto by De’Longhi Mini Me Capsule Coffee Machine

Pros

Easy capsule system

Lightweight appliance at 2.5kg

Large 800ml water tank

Makes hot and cold coffee

Cons

Can be noisy

The Nescafe Dolce Gusto Mini Me coffee machine gets straight to the point - pop in your capsule of the day, select cup size and off you go. The machine is fitted with a sizeable 800ml water tank, so you can even come back for seconds. Despite weighing just 2.5kg, the Mini Me is fully capable of preparing all coffees, hot chocolates, teas and cold beverages, like iced cappuccino. With a 15-bar extraction system, you're presented with a rich, foamy crema every time. Reviewers compare the end result to those they find in popular coffee chains. Make sure you're all set with the right capsules from Nescafe, whether you're into flat whites or espresso macchiatos. This versatile appliance is currently 32 per cent off!

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

Best Home Appliance Deal: Levoit Air Purifier

Pros

Fan speed automatically adjusts according to air quality

Three-stage filtration system

Voice control compatible with Alexa and Google

Operates quietly at 24 decibels

Effective in getting rid of pet dander, allergies and cooking odours

Cons

Bulky unit

Purify the air in your home with this versatile device. Levoit’s air purifier employs a three-stage filtration system: the air passes through a pre-filter, Hepa (high-efficiency particulate absorbing) filter and an activated carbon filter. In other words, you’re tackling pet fur, dust and cooking smells around you, all in one. The appliance is a large, powerful tool suitable for spacious rooms like the kitchen or the living room. Every hour, the purifier uses its VortexAir Technology 3.0 to refresh the air over five times in a 403 square feet space, operating at low decibels of 24db – this is quieter than the sound of pouring water. Whenever it is time for a filter replacement, the smart VeSync app will let you know. With nearly 10,000 4.5-star ratings, reviewers of this product state that they have felt a noticeable difference in air quality, within 30 minutes of use.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh66.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Best Beauty Deal: Some By Mi AHA-BHA-PHA 30 Days Miracle Cream

At over 50 per cent off, take advantage of discounts on this popular K-beauty product. Some By Mi’s miracle cream targets some of the most common skincare concerns. People with acne-prone skin, for instance, will appreciate that it contains 10,000ppm of tea tree extract, which is known for its exceptional anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory effects. Ingredients like adenosine help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines while niacinamide provides a brightening, rejuvenated look. The cream firms up the skin’s barrier, soothes damaged skin and calms areas with blemishes and acne.