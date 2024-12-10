Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

Best Appliance Deal: OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder

Pros

Consistent grind

Adjustable settings

Quiet operation

Cons

Not for espresso lovers

For coffee lovers seeking barista-level precision without the complexity or hefty price tag of high-end grinders, the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder delivers an impressive blend of performance, simplicity, and value. Equipped with 40mm stainless steel conical burrs, it produces consistently uniform grounds that unlock rich, balanced flavours in every brew. With 15 primary grind settings and micro-adjustments, it supports a variety of brewing methods, from French press and drip coffee to espresso. Not just does it look good in the kitchen, it ensures a hassle-free experience. The built-in one-touch timer lets you set and save your preferred grind duration for consistent results every time, perfect for those who value precision without the fuss of constant manual adjustments. Meanwhile, the anti-static grounds container eliminates mess, capturing nearly all the coffee you grind and preventing grounds from clinging to the sides. While it’s a highly commendable choice for most brewing styles, serious espresso enthusiasts may find its precision slightly lacking, and it doesn’t offer programmable dosing. Even so, the OXO Brew Conical Burr Coffee Grinder shines as an affordable, reliable option for coffee drinkers who prioritise convenience and consistent performance. Whether you’re a casual brewer exploring different methods or simply want a no-fuss upgrade to elevate your daily coffee, this grinder ticks all the right boxes.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent installments and pay Dh50.67 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year warranty of Dh40 and two-year warranty of Dh57.

Best Electronics Deal: Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Pros

Fast, smooth performance

Excellent camera system

Long battery life

USB-C connectivity

Cons

Big for an iPhone

This fantastic smartphone was a gamechanger when it came into the market in 2023, and it still remains one of the best Apple iPhones you can buy. Its titanium construction is sleek and lightweight, and its 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display is bright and vivid. The phone is rated IP68 for dust- and water-resistance. When it was first released, it debuted the new Action button, which replaced the ringer switch: you can customise it to perform different functions, like turning on the flashlight or acting as the camera’s shutter trigger. Apple swapped its Lightning port with the USB-C port in this device, so it’s a huge convenience for iPhone users, who already use USB-C cables to charge other gadgets. The phone works beautifully, with an A17 Pro processor that’s fast and capable, and a six-core graphics processing unit (GPU) that lets you play a slew of mobile games. A trio of cameras, including one with 5x optical telephoto zoom, offers hi-res, rich imagery and sharp details, no matter whether you’re clicking images in the day or night. The only downside may be that some users may find the phone to be a little too big and unwieldy for one-handed use.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh316.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh227, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh380, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh484.

Best Beauty Deal: Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream

If you’re looking for a collagen-stimulating moisturiser, Elemis’ Marine Cream is the way to go. Backed by independent clinical trials, this versatile cream minimises the look of fine lines over time, boosts elasticity, and also delivers immediate hydration. It’s formulated with powerful marine and plant actives, including Padina pavonica (a kind of alga found in the Indian Ocean), chlorella, and ginkgo biloba. The cream has a soft, velvety texture, thanks to its inclusion of nourishing shea butter, calming vitamin E and the antioxidant vitamin C, which works to boost radiance and even out the skin tone. It even has a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30, so it’s everything you need in a collagen boosting day cream.