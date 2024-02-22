Did you know that every day, you can pocket savings on a variety of different products on Amazon? From coveted electronics and appliances, to trending skincare, fitness gear and more, there’s always something worth buying, at a jaw-dropping discount.

But you don’t have to lift a finger to search for what’s on sale. Leave the research to us – we’re bringing you some of the best deals the website has on offer, right at this moment. It's a great time to shop, since Amazon's Ramadan Sale is on until March 8!

Return to this space daily to see updated offers, and become a Prime member to take advantage of free, fast delivery.

Best Electronics Deal: Apple 2022 iPad (Wi-Fi, 256GB)

Pros

Liquid retina display with True Tone

Apple M1 chipset

Great screen size for portability

10-hour battery life

12MP front and rear cameras

Cons

No Face ID

If you love Apple’s ecosystem, but don’t necessarily want to splurge on the latest version, check out the 2022 iPad. With its liquid retina display and sensitive touch, the 10.9-inch iPad Air comes in bright colours and a minimal rear 12MP camera. It's powered by the A14 Bionic chip, which handles several apps at the same time without sacrificing battery. More good news: this model has a USB-C connector, meaning one trusty cable could take care of most of your tech. Browsing the internet and watching videos will still get you up to 10 hours of battery life. Remember to accessorise your iPad Air with the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil to make the most of your tablet. Several five-star reviewers say it's perfect for work and school, and some add that they no longer use their laptop. Students note how it's helped them study more efficiently, and that it has the right screen size, too.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh174.91 for 12 months with select banks. Redeem 20 per cent off with ADCB Mastercard, if you spend Dh100, by entering the coed ‘ADCB20’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh142, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh238, and two-year damage protection with one-year extended warranty for Dh303.

Best Appliance Deal: Philips Airfryer 3000 Series XL

Pros

Choose from 14 cooking functions

See-through window

RapidAir technology

App features hundreds of recipes

Cons

Bulky

With Ramadan around the corner, it’s the perfect time to bring home an air fryer. This 5.6-litre version by Philips features RapidAir technology that swirls hot air in a unique starfish design, to create crispy exteriors and tender interiors. Choose from 14 cooking functions, from frying, baking, grilling and roasting to reheating and dehydrating. Reviewers like the addition of the see-through window, which allows them to check on the progress of the food without opening the air fryer. They also enjoy the NutriU app, which offers daily recipe recommendations and hundreds of ways to operate the air fryer. Do note that this XL appliance is a bit bulky and will take up significant counter space.

Bonus: Redeem 20 per cent off with ADCB Mastercard, if you spend Dh100, by entering the coed ‘ADCB20’ at check-out.

Warranty: Amazon offers one-year extended warranty by Salama Care for Dh29 and two-year extended warranty for Dh41.

Best Bag Deal: Herschel Supply Unisex Nova Mini Backpack

A compact bag for your university, travels, or everyday hustle, the Herschel Nova Mini has a lightweight silhouette and is sized down for days when you only need your essentials. It features slim shoulder straps and has practical dual top carrying handles. The 9-litre interiors can accommodate a 13-inch laptop, other gadgets and books, while the front zippered pocket is ideal for easy access to your keys, phone and other necessities. Choose from 12 different colours and patterns.

Bonus: Redeem 20 per cent off with ADCB Mastercard, if you spend Dh100, by entering the coed ‘ADCB20’ at check-out.