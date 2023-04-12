Pros

65-inch OLED Google TV

Supports 4K video on Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube

Give voice commands via remote controller

Enhances PS5 gaming

Cons

Expensive

Android TVs are arguably the most popular kind of smart television. With Google Play Store on your unit, you can download whatever the family is in the mood for. Sony offers this freedom on its 65-inch 4K OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TV that has built-in Chromecast, Dolby Atmos surround sound and Google Assistant. Stream shows and movies in 4K on Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. If you own a Playstation 5 console, the Bravia XR TV is the perfect display for your PS5 games, because they'll run exactly how they're meant to. Reviewers can't stop raving about the terrific inky black contrast and vivid colours, saying that the TV has taken their movie and gaming experience to a new level. Check out more OLED smart TVs here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh516.58 for 12 months with select banks. Add a wall mounting service for free.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh369, a one-year extended warranty for Dh617 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh787.

2. Best Gaming Monitor Deal: ViewSonic ELITE XG270QC 27-Inch Curved

Pros

Curved 27-inch screen

165Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time

Works well with RTX 3000 series

Two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort

Dual built-in speakers

Cons

Some reviewers report ghosting issues

Gamers are always on the lookout for a speedy monitor to support their fast-paced sessions. ViewSonic's 27-inch curved gaming monitor features a refresh rate of 165Hz. The AMD FreeSync Premium Pro technology ensures neither lag nor motion blur to hinder your performance, especially in first-person shooter games. Expect to take down enemies as soon as you spot them, with its one-millisecond response time. The slight curvature of the screen hugs the peripheral vision and drives the gamer deeper into the action. It has two integrated speakers, HDMI ports and a DisplayPort. The only drawback is that you're not getting 4K resolution, but that's to be expected with the high refresh rate. Gamers with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card leave five-star reviews.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh83.25 for 12 months with select banks.

3. Best Value Mobile Deal: Poco X5 Pro 5G

Pros

Excellent value for money

5G-enabled Snapdragon chipset

Expandable RAM up to 11GB

67-watt super-fast charging

108MP main camera

Cons

Heavy use can drain the battery faster than stated, say reviews

For mobile gamers and Android enthusiasts, alike, the Poco X5 Pro is a powerhouse of a handset. It runs on a 5G-enabled chipset by Snapdragon and lets you convert up to 5GB of ROM into extra RAM, so you get 11GB for accelerated performance. The screen is an AMOLED 6.67-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz; plus, it supports 1.07 billion colours that make any sort of video streaming a worthwhile experience. As for the triple rear cameras, there's no telephoto sensor, but the main camera does boast 108MP, complete with 4K video recording and a special Vlog mode. Enjoy 20 hours of video playback, thanks to the large 5,000mAh battery capacity. Happy reviewers call it a gaming machine and say the phone is one of the best handsets they've ever owned. With the 67W turbo charger, they report getting a full battery in 40 minutes.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh88.67 for 12 months with select banks.

4. Best Entertainment Deal: Microsoft Xbox Series X Gaming Console, 1TB, Black

Pros

1TB SSD storage

Blu-ray disc player

Quick Resume feature picks up games instantly

Supports 4K and 8K displays with 120fps

Comes with the Xbox wireless controller

Cons

Controller uses AA batteries

Microsoft Xbox's fastest and most powerful console yet is up for grabs, this Eid Sale. The Xbox Series X is equipped with a UHD Blu-ray disc player, unlike the Series S version. It also carries a whopping 1TB of SSD (solid state drive) storage, meaning even the heaviest of titles load in a flash. You can pick up from where you left instantly, thanks to the Quick Resume feature that continues multiple games without a loading screen. The console easily displays 4K and 8K gaming, with support for up to 120fps. Gamers in the reviews love revisiting their favourite titles from Xbox 360, since the Series X is backward compatible. They find the Game Pass Ultimate subscription an excellent value for money, too, giving them access to over 100 games on PC and mobile. Your console comes with an Xbox wireless controller. Find more game consoles here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh158.75 for 12 months with select banks.

5. Best Office Deal: Logitech H390 Wired Headset

Pros

Noise-cancelling mic

Long 190cm cable

Plug-and-play USB-A connection

Works with PC and Mac computers

Cons

On-ear form factor

Upgrade to a new office headset to tackle work calls and meetings from home. The Logitech USB computer headphones are designed for business users, who need a plug-and-play pair that's compatible with any PC or Mac device. This on-ear headset features a rigid left-sided mic, which can be moved out of the way when not in use. It's also noise-cancelling to deliver clear conversations over the mic. Since the pair is wired, you don't have to worry about running out of battery. The volume and mute controls are on the long 190cm cable. Reviewers appreciate the slim build and report back great audio quality after using them for meetings. Do note that these have an on-ear form factor, so hours of continuous use may result in discomfort. Rather wear over-ear headphones? Have a look at our picks.

6. Best Big Appliance Deal: Samsung TMF Refrigerator

Pros

Twin cooling technology cools fridge and freezer separately

Runs on digital inverter

Freezer converts into a fridge for more storage

Works quietly

Cons

No child lock

Upgrade to a sleek top-mounted freezer (TMF) refrigerator by Samsung. This 384-litre unit runs on digital inverter technology, so it automatically adjusts the compressor speed without stopping completely and, therefore, saves energy. Your freezer and fridge contents are cooled separately to prevent odours from mingling. The best part is its flexible storage - if you're running out of space, convert the freezer into a fridge to make more room. It serves a small family well enough, and according to reviews, it's quiet even throughout the night. You can check out side-by-side refrigerators here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh133.25 for 12 months with select banks. Add professional installation for free.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year warranty, and a 20-year warranty on the digital inverter compressor.

7. Best Small Appliance Deal: Black+Decker 30L Digital Microwave With Grill

Pros

Grill function

Defrosts frozen foods

Digital LED display

Timer setting

Cons

Door shuts loudly if not closed slowly

An advanced kitchen appliance that grills, bakes and cooks frozen foods, the Black+Decker 30-litre digital microwave is also on sale. It's an attractive piece of equipment with a clean mirror finish and a digital LED display for the timer. Straightforward buttons let you defrost by weight or time, warm up food, grill and set the timer. Buyers say it heats food quickly and prefer the 30-second minimum timer. They do note that the door can be loud when closing. Browse other microwaves here.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

8. Best Coffee Machine Deal: Nespresso Gran Lattissima F531 Black

Pros

Large 1.3-litre water tank and 500ml milk jug capacity

Three coffee sizes - ristretto, espresso and lungo

Pick from six coffee and milk recipes

Free capsules upon presenting proof of purchase

Cons

Get complimentary capsules after buying five sleeves

Bring home a professional coffee station by Nespresso. Equipped with a 19-bar pressure pump, the Gran Lattissima machine adds frothy hot milk to your favourite cuppa, be it a latte macchiato, flat white, caffe latte or cappuccino. All you have to do is slide in your go-to coffee capsules in the slot. It only takes 25 seconds to prepare black coffee and 40 seconds with milk. Hold onto the invoice after purchasing and get two free coffee sleeves at any Nespresso store in the UAE. We've got more coffee machines listed here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh166.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh137 and two years for Dh194.

9. Best Haircare Deal: Panasonic EH-NA65 Nanoe Hair Dryer

Pros

Powerful 2,000W motor

Moisturises hair and scalp

Four heat levels

Cool-shot button

Includes a diffuser, a dual airflow nozzle and a concentrator nozzle

Cons

Hottest setting might not be hot enough

We rated Panasonic’s Nanoe Hair Dryer as our best pick for scalp care in 2023, and it’s for good reason. The Nanoe draws in moisture from the air to create water particles for extra gloss and hydration. It also comes with useful attachments - the quick-dry nozzle, for instance, lets you style your hair in a jiffy while the full-sized diffuser adds volume even as it combats frizz. If you’re planning to style your hair for Eid, this is a great buy - it’s over 20 per cent off!

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh23 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh33.

10. Best Skincare Deal: Mad Hippie, Advance Skin Care with Vitamin C Serum, 30ml

Fans of the incredibly popular US brand Mad Hippie will be excited to see some of their products going at over 40 per cent off during the Eid Sale. Their Advance Skin Care Vitamin C Serum, in particular, has over 6,800 4.5-star ratings, with reviewers raving about how lightweight it is, even as it brightens and firms up the skin. Many claim that the serum has improved their skin’s texture and reduced fine lines. The serum focuses on using vitamin C to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and discolouration, with natural ingredients like ferulic acid, hyaluronic acid and vitamin E.

11. Best Women's Accessory Deal: Guess Women's Noelle Crossbody Camera Bag

Is your wardrobe missing an all-black crossbody bag? Guess' Noelle is made from vegan leather with matching dark silver chain straps. This daily bag fits an iPhone, coin purse, your make-up essentials and other small trinkets. Despite the size, it still has two main compartments for neatly dividing your belongings. Many reviewers call the bag elegant and have even wrapped it up as a gift.

12. Best Men's Accessory Deal: Casio Men's Watch

Pros

Perfect for daily wear

Durable carbon construction

Sets up to five alarms

Shock-resistant and water-resistant in up to 200 metres

Cons

All-black colour can affect legibility

Casio's popular G-Shock line is a classic timepiece that complements any casual wear. Now 40 per cent off, this durable accessory can be yours. It features an octagonal dial that displays the day, month and one of 31 time zones across the world. Like all G-Shock models, the carbon core construction lends the watch incredible shock resistance, and it's also water-resistant in up to 200 metres. You can even set five daily alarms, so that you get to wake up screen-free. Buyers like how slim it is compared to older G-Shock watches and say that it wears well with every outfit. Check out more options for black watches.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh25.

13. Best Perfume Deal (Women): Hugo Boss Ma Vie Pour Femme Eau de Parfum

Summer in a bottle, Hugo Boss' Ma Vie Pour Femme is listed at an unbelievable price. It opens with green and grassy notes that turn floral with jasmine and rose. By the time the perfume settles, it gives off warm cedar and woody notes. Long-term users describe the fragrance as delicate and feminine, with many wrapping it up for their family and friends. If you're interested in light, intimate scents that linger on the skin, browse these skin-scent perfumes.

14. Best Perfume Deal (Men): Calvin Klein Eternity Eau De Toilette

You can’t go wrong with a classic gift this Eid. Since 1988, Calvin Klein’s Eternity for Men has perfected a scent that captures both strength and sensitivity. From its top notes of refreshing galbanum and sage, to its warm base notes of moss, and a core of mandarin and amber, the scent is a blend of modern and classic - just like some loved ones you might know. Pick up this perfume while it’s 20 per cent off.