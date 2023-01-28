Pros

Mops with four levels of water flow, and vacuums with a power of 2300Pa

Decent battery life at 110 minutes

Syncs with voice assistants like Alexa and Google Home

Charging station is compact

Cons

Mopping fuctionality is average

The Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo N8 not only vacuums but also mops the floor, and is available at a great price, which is why we listed it as the best value robot vacuum of 2023. You can schedule cleaning times away from home and set no-go zones, and the vacuum only relies on laser mapping to get the job done - there's no built-in camera. It’s impressive for cleaning up to 110 minutes on a single charge, covering 2,000 square feet of an area easily. The mapping technology is capable of saving multi-floor maps so that the machine efficiently handles your entire home, no matter how big it is. Pick it up while it’s over 30 per cent off!

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh79.08 for 12 months with select banks. Save an extra Dh400 when you apply a coupon.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a one-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh81.

2. Best Projector Deal: WEWATCH Native 1080p Mini Portable Projector

Pros

Excellent visuals

Stable WiFi and screen mirroring

Compatible with a number of devices

Cons

Speakers may not be loud enough for group viewing

Have you been spending more time in your backyard or outdoors with your family and friends this winter? Add a projector and screen to the setup for an entertaining evening. WEWATCH’s portable projector is 20 per cent off. You can use wireless screen mirroring from your phone or laptop (compatible with both iOS and Android) to easily project your favourite movies and shows in clear 1080p resolution. The projector is also compatible with a host of other external devices, from PlayStations to TV streaming boxes. Reviewers appreciate that they can maximise the screen size up to 200 inches – perfect for small group gatherings in the backyard – but say they had to add soundbars or external speakers to amplify the volume.

3. Best Security Camera Deal: Muson WiFi Home Camera

Pros

Excellent visuals with no blind spots

Decent image quality at night

Features two-way audio

Syncs with Alexa devices

Options for both cloud and SD storage

Cons

Only works with 2.4GHz WiFi connections

When you’re not at home, Muson’s home camera will be your eyes and ears. This 1080p high-definition camera is smart and effective, with a 4:1 zoom function that allows you to see small details, and a panoramic view that leaves no room for blind spots. You can even save four positions for quick access, such as your child’s crib or pet’s snoozing area. Communicate with your nanny or pet via two-way audio, and watch live videos through an Alexa device with a simple voice command. The camera works just as great at night, when it uses non-visible infrared LEDs to deliver crisp, clear images and videos. Reviewers appreciate that they can customise the motion detection area and adjust the sensitivity to only receive alerts that matter. However, do note that those with a 5GHz WiFi network will not be able to work with this device, since it only works with 2.4GHz WiFi connections.

4. Best Car Accessory: UGREEN 69W Fast USB Car Charger

Pros

Fast charging

Simultaneously charge three devices

Compatible with most electronics

Cons

There is a newer model of this device available

Everybody needs a car charger – make sure yours is able to power up three gadgets simultaneously, without overheating. This nifty UGREEN car charger features two USB-C power delivery ports and one USB QC 4.0 port – so whether it’s a phone you want to charge, or a laptop, you can use this single car accessory to meet your needs. Reviewers say they’ve used the UGREEN charger to juice up a MacBook Air fully, in a little over 90 minutes, without any problems. The device features an intelligent circuit design that protects it against short-circuiting or overcharging.

5. Best Eyewear Deal (Women): GUESS Women’s Sunglasses

Sunglasses with a pop of colour are trending in 2023, and you can pick your GUESS pair up while it’s over 30 per cent off. Choose from nine frame colours and enjoy 100 per cent ultraviolet (UV) protection thanks to these lightweight sunglasses. It comes with a protective case.

6. Best Eyewear Deal (Men): Hugo Boss Men's 147558 Optical Frames

Looking for new frames? Amazon has a great deal on Hugo Boss’ non-polarised optical frames in a classic black. The pair of eyeglasses are made with acetate instead of plastic, and reviewers testify that they’re so lightweight, you don’t even feel them. Pick them up while they’re over 20 per cent off!

7. Best Footwear Deal (Kids): Crocs Classic Marbled, Unisex

The weather is fantastic, so if you have plans at the beach or the park, give your little one the perfect shoes for playtime. Lightweight and in a number of different colours, these classic Crocs can be worn by both girls and boys – they can even add charms to customise them to their taste. These shoes are nearly half off, so get them while they’re in stock!