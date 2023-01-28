Pros

Works with both vertical and horizontal orientation

Compatible with wide range of devices

Foldable, space-saving design

Cons

Some reviewers say it doesn't charge as quickly as expected

Do you stare at all your devices and gadgets sometimes, and wish there was one charger to power them all? AccLoo Wireless Charger is the answer. This resourceful charging station can power up your phone, smartwatch, earbuds and stylus, all at the same time. Lightweight and compact, the charger can be folded into your bag if you want to move it to your home or office. It even supports both horizontal and vertical orientations - a useful feature if you need to charge while you're in the middle of a Zoom call. Reviewers say it's a desktop must-have that instantly gets rid of tangled cables, but it can take several hours to fully charge all the connected devices, so it's best used as an overnight docking station. See other wireless chargers here.

2. Best Projector Deal: WEWATCH Native 1080p Mini Portable Projector

Pros

Excellent visuals

Stable WiFi and screen mirroring

Compatible with a number of devices

Cons

Speakers may not be loud enough for group viewing

Have you been spending more time in your backyard or outdoors with your family and friends this winter? Add a projector and screen to the setup for an entertaining evening. WEWATCH’s portable projector is 20 per cent off. You can use wireless screen mirroring from your phone or laptop (compatible with both iOS and Android) to easily project your favourite movies and shows in clear 1080p resolution. The projector is also compatible with a host of other external devices, from PlayStations to TV streaming boxes. Reviewers appreciate that they can maximise the screen size up to 200 inches – perfect for small group gatherings in the backyard – but say they had to add soundbars or external speakers to amplify the volume.

3. Best Security Camera Deal: Muson WiFi Home Camera

Pros

Excellent visuals with no blind spots

Decent image quality at night

Features two-way audio

Syncs with Alexa devices

Options for both cloud and SD storage

Cons

Only works with 2.4GHz WiFi connections

When you’re not at home, Muson’s home camera will be your eyes and ears. This 1080p high-definition camera is smart and effective, with a 4:1 zoom function that allows you to see small details, and a panoramic view that leaves no room for blind spots. You can even save four positions for quick access, such as your child’s crib or pet’s snoozing area. Communicate with your nanny or pet via two-way audio, and watch live videos through an Alexa device with a simple voice command. The camera works just as great at night, when it uses non-visible infrared LEDs to deliver crisp, clear images and videos. Reviewers appreciate that they can customise the motion detection area and adjust the sensitivity to only receive alerts that matter. However, do note that those with a 5GHz WiFi network will not be able to work with this device, since it only works with 2.4GHz WiFi connections.

4. Best Earphones Deal: Anker Soundcore Life P3 Bluetooth Earphones

Pros

Excellent sound quality

Two hours of battery with 10 minutes of charge

Locate misplaced earbuds via app

XS to XL ear tips for customised fit

Cons

Reviewers say maximum volume is quite low

With a pocket-sized case and powerful sound quality, Anker Soundcore Life P3 is an excellent set of Bluetooth earphones - and it's now available at a discount. Experience multi-mode noise cancelling: Transport, outdoor and indoor modes are tailored to block out background noises in each environment. The earphones have six microphones, three on each bud, to catch every sound wave and deliver smooth, wireless calls. A single charge will give you seven hours of playback, but if the case is fully charged, the play time can last up to 35 hours. Don't fret if an earbud goes missing; you can go into your Soundcore app and trigger the ‘Find your Earbuds’ alert. Choose from five colours and enjoy 20 per cent off on this device, this weekend.

5. Best Eyewear Deal (Women): GUESS Women’s Sunglasses

Sunglasses with a pop of colour are trending in 2023, and you can pick your GUESS pair up while it’s over 30 per cent off. Choose from nine frame colours and enjoy 100 per cent ultraviolet (UV) protection thanks to these lightweight sunglasses. It comes with a protective case.

6. Best Eyewear Deal (Men): Hugo Boss Men's 147558 Optical Frames

Looking for new frames? Amazon has a great deal on Hugo Boss’ non-polarised optical frames in a classic black. The pair of eyeglasses are made with acetate instead of plastic, and reviewers testify that they’re so lightweight, you don’t even feel them. Pick them up while they’re over 20 per cent off!

7. Best Footwear Deal (Kids): Crocs Classic Marbled, Unisex

The weather is fantastic, so if you have plans at the beach or the park, give your little one the perfect shoes for playtime. Lightweight and in a number of different colours, these classic Crocs can be worn by both girls and boys – they can even add charms to customise them to their taste. These shoes are nearly half off, so get them while they’re in stock!