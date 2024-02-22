Anyone in search of a new smartphone on a budget should not miss the discounts Amazon is offering this month.

Flagship smartphones from big-name manufacturers, like Apple and Samsung, usually retail at Dh3,000 or above. But fret not. To curate the best phone deals for you, we've picked highly rated older flagship models under Dh1,900, with prices dropping as low as Dh580. Now's the perfect time to bring home an affordable gift for a loved one or a second work phone for yourself.

Subscribe to Amazon Prime today to get your new phone shipped to you the same or the very next day.

1. Best iPhone Deal: Apple iPhone 12

Pros

Speedy A14 Bionic chip

4K video recording in Dolby Vision

Great night mode shots, add reviews

17-hour battery life

5G cellular support

Cons

This discount only applies to the 64GB model

The Apple iPhone 12, powered by the A14 Bionic chip (iPhone 14 runs on the A15), is a steal at this price. Fitted with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that we all know and love, the flagship phone isn't too different from the latest models. There's the 12MP dual camera system, 4K Dolby Vision recording in 10-bit HDR, 5G cellular support and Face ID unlock mechanism. You also get trendier colours in this range, including green and purple, which reviews call a guaranteed head-turner. Even though it's an older iteration, buyers are surprised by its snappy performance and seamless connectivity with devices in the Apple ecosystem. The iPhone 12 also makes an appropriate gift for teens who want a more current handset.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh156.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114 and two years for Dh190.

2. Best Android Phone Deal: Samsung Galaxy A54

Pros

120Hz adaptive refresh rates

8GB RAM at this price

50MP rear camera and 32MP front camera

Outdoor visibility screen

Cons

Charging adapter is sold separately

Here's a mid-range smartphone that was released in 2023 with all the reliable functionalities of flagship Samsung Galaxy handsets. The Galaxy A54 boasts a minimal design, with a glass finish at the back and a neat 50MP triple camera layout. On the 6.4-inch full HD display, scrolling is smooth, with 120Hz refresh rates and brightness levels that perform well, even in strong sunlight. At this price, the phone promises excellent nighttime photography in low-light conditions, along with high-resolution 32MP front camera selfies. It's packed with a full-sized 5,000mAh battery, which can contribute to a heavier phone, add reviews. They also find the 8GB RAM a superb upgrade for a mid-range phone.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a one-year limited warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh6 and two years for Dh81.

3. Best Design Deal: Nothing Phone (1)

Pros

Futuristic glyph interface that's customisable

50MP camera with 4K video shooting

120Hz OLED screen

Runs on Snapdragon 778G+

Cons

Smaller 4,500mAh battery

A phone that uses light patterns to let you know who's calling should be hot on your radar. For those looking to gift a special something to a tech enthusiast, here's the Nothing Phone (1). While it's currently out with the newer 2023 model, this predecessor is nothing short of brilliant, either. Amazon tags the phone with a 'fewer returns' label, meaning it's usually kept after being bought, with positive reception. It's a tough Android handset, outfitted with Gorilla Glass that protects a 6.55-inch 120Hz OLED display. The glyph interface on the back of the phone features LED lights that can be customised per caller ID, notifications and texts. Its 50MP camera sensor captures crystal-clear 4K videos at 60fps. The only drawback, say reviews, is the smaller than standard 4,500mAh battery, which still holds charge well.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh103.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh86, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

4. Best Latest Release Deal: Oppo Reno11

Pros

Runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G-enabled chipset

Sony-backed camera system

Portrait telephoto camera

120Hz display

Large 12GB RAM

Cons

Too early to tell

This is a pricier Android option, but only because it's the latest release for Oppo fans. The new Oppo Reno 11 5G is being dubbed 'The Portrait Experience' since it carries a Sony-backed camera system. Its 50MP main sensor is accompanied by a 32MP telephoto portrait camera with 2x optical zoom for ultra-clear close-up shots. The new algorithm renders pictures according to insights from portrait experts, so the exposure, skin tones and textures are kept as close to life as possible. The Reno10 Pro runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and takes the RAM to an impressive 12GB. The AMOLED curved display measures 6.7 inches in size and offers a 120Hz refresh rate. You're also covered on the battery front with a large 5,000mAh capacity that charges quickly with the 67W charger.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh124.42 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh86, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

5. Best Gaming Phone Deal: Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro

Pros

Expandable 8GB RAM to 13GB

Uses Snapdragon 778G

120Hz AMOLED display

108MP camera with Dolby Vision and Atmos

20-hour of video playback

Cons

ROM storage is fixed at 256GB

A gaming phone on a budget, the Xiaomi Poco X5 handset has an expandable RAM of up to 13GB. The large 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED display is just right for immersive gameplay, together with a 5,000mAh battery to see you through 20 hours of video playback. The performance boils down to the Snapdragon 778G processor, so you can expect Dolby Vision and Atmos in the palm of your hand. Triple rear cameras max out at 108MP, and vloggers can put it to use with the high-quality 4K Vlog Mode. Gamers in the reviews test it out with Mobile Legends, PUBG Mobile and Genshin Impact with success.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh95.83 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh86, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

6. Best Value for Specs Deal: Realme GT3

Pros

Powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

1TB native storage with 16GB RAM

144Hz refresh rate - great for gaming and running 45 apps at once

Pulse interface design

Charges to full in nine minutes

Cons

No IP rating

Camera could be better

Realme's GT3 takes the limits of a smartphone to new heights - from its RAM to the super-fast charging technology, the phone is a powerhouse. Let's start with the 6.74-inch AMOLED display that has a high refresh rate of 144Hz, compared to the standard 120Hz. Much like the Nothing Phone, the GT3 carries a pulse design next to the camera system, reacting to different notifications with 25 different colours. And you'll never have to resort to cloud storage with a whopping 1TB ROM and extremely fast 16GB RAM, all on-board memory with no virtual expansion. Then comes the 240W charging speed that only makes you wait nine minutes to get a full 100 per cent bar. All of this is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Reviewers attest to the incredible specs and compare it to the Galaxy S23, but find the Sony-backed 50MP camera system just decent. They also lament the absence of an IP (water and dustproof) rating.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh141.58 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114, and a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh190.

7. Best Value Deal: Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 4G

Pros

Runs on Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

AMOLED screen

Good battery life and capacity

Cons

Camera quality is decent

No 5G cellular support

For much less, you can bag a smartphone that has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 chipset, 120Hz AMOLED display, and 4G cellular support. This is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12. The 256GB ROM is expandable with a 1TB microSD card and works well with the phone's 8GB RAM. You're getting triple rear cameras, starting from the 48MP main sensor to the 2MP macro camera. The battery life is great, note reviewers, lasting up to 24 hours even with location turned on. Many commend the price-to-performance ratio and prefer the lightweight profile as well.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh48.33 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh57, a one-year accidental damage protection for Dh95 and a two-year damage protection plus a one-year extended warranty for Dh121.