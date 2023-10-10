Is the import fee on the Stanley Cup keeping you from your next favourite work tumbler? Or, perhaps, there's a specific K-beauty product that's exclusive to Amazon's US store. With a Prime membership, you no longer have to wring your hands over extra charges and a limited product range. Get a taste of an international shopping spree like no other, during Prime Big Deal Days .

For two days, from October 10 to 11, select products from Amazon US and UK are on sale via the site's Global Store. Shoppers can bag up to 50 per cent off on deals and get free global delivery to the UAE! Note that Prime delivery on global shipping is free for members regardless of the sale - it's just one of many perks of becoming a subscriber.

Not an Amazon Prime member yet? No worries, sign up today or opt for a free 30-day trial to get access to international deals. We've picked out some of the best-rated products below to give you a headstart, from gaming essentials to beauty items.

1. Best Gaming Deal: Dell G3223Q 4K UHD Gaming Monitor

Pros

AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for no tear

144Hz refresh rate

Vibrant colours

Two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort and three USB ports

Cons

No built-in speakers

Upgrade your current monitor to a 4K resolution, 32-inch screen by Dell. Built with a Fast IPS panel, the gaming monitor provides a speedy refresh rate of 144Hz, maintaining a steady 120Hz when you plug in your console. Gameplay is quick and effortless with the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, so no lag or tear will hold you back. It has wide colour coverage of 95 per cent and, together with the HDR 600, gamers get vibrant, realistic graphics. You can tilt and swivel the screen or alter the height per your preference. Moreover, you're not short of any ports on this Dell monitor, with a DisplayPort, two HDMI ports and three SuperSpeed USB ports, all coming with their own respective cables in the box. Reviewers praise the high colour accuracy of the display and fast responsiveness - including those who play on the GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card - but they do mention the absence of built-in speakers. Browse more gaming monitors here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh234.75 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a three-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh171 and two years for Dh282.

2. Best Office Deal: Brother DS-740 Mobile Scanner

Pros

Lightweight, portable scanner

Produces two-sided A4 scans

Doesn't need a separate power outlet, only a cabled connection with PC

Scans 15 pages per minute

Cons

Doesn't scan thick material like passports

If you're ever in a rush to scan important documents, power up your very own portable unit. The Brother mobile scanner is a slim, lightweight device that helps people on the road share save and share files quickly. Scan two-sided A4 documents, receipts and ID cards in a few seconds, or go through an entire pile at a speed of 15 pages per minute. All it needs is power from a USB cable connected to a PC. Digitised copies are archived instantly, say reviewers, but some do wish the scanner feed accepted passports as well.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh44.64 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh47.

3. Best Bluetooth Tracker Deal: Tile Essentials Bluetooth Item Finder Set, 4-Pack

Pros

Four different Bluetooth trackers for keys, wallets, remotes and more

Can be rung when within range

Work with iOS and Android

Others can contact you via the Tile

Cons

Needs subscription to track items out of the Bluetooth range

Attach nifty Bluetooth trackers to your prized essentials, every time you step out. The Tile Essentials pack helps keep track of your keys, wallet, bags, remote controllers and more. Compatible with both iOS and Android, Tile trackers work for up to three years on non-replaceable batteries. If you've misplaced an item, the Tile app rings your Tile when it's within Bluetooth range. In case it's gone past that range, you can use the app to view the tracker's most recent location. Reviewers have been able to locate their things around the house and out, saving them time and effort. The only qualm is that the out-of-range feature is subscription-exclusive only. See more Bluetooth trackers.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh18 and two years for Dh29.

4. Best Kids' Toy Deal: VTech Kidizoom Smartwatch DX, Pink

Pros

Action challenges, games and activities

Calculator for math problems

Camera with photo and video filming

Downloadable content on the site

Cons

Doesn't have GPS capabilities

Gift your little one a kid-friendly smartwatch that not only entertains but educates. The popular Vtech Kidizoom watch is loaded with fun activities for children, free of internet connection. There are action challenges, games and useful tools to learn from, such as a calculator for multiplication and division problems. They also get to be creative with the built-in camera that films videos and takes pictures, in addition to the voice recorder. Parents leave five-star reviews, calling it a great gadget for kids aged four to nine. It encourages children to exercise and teaches them how to tell time. The app library can be grown or replaced via the VTech site. Check out other watches for kids.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and two years for Dh19.

5. Best Dental Care Deal: Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush

Pros

Pressure sensor to help brush gently

Paces the brush through all four quadrants

Built-in two-minute timer

Rechargeable

Cons

Only comes with one brush head

Invest in your dental hygiene for a thorough, deeper clean, with an electric toothbrush. Philips Sonicare removes up to seven times more plaque than a manual brush. It's a smart device that paces your brushing through all four quadrants of the mouth, beeping once two minutes have passed. If it's your first time, the Sonicare toothbrush gently reminds you to reduce pressure with a red flashing sensor to prevent gum recession. Reviewers love the reliable performance and mention getting a green light from their respective dentists. They also find its rechargeable batteries far more convenient than battery-operated brushes. See other electric toothbrushes, and discover models for kids.

6. Best Kitchen Appliance Deal: Sage Appliances The Smart Kettle

Pros

Five variable temperatures for different teas and coffee

Keep hot function for 20 minutes

Quiet performance

Saves energy

Cons

Can get heavy when full

You'll want a smart electric kettle if you enjoy a manually brewed cup of coffee, whether pour-over or French press. Something like the Sage stainless steel kettle might do the trick. It has five variable temperatures, ranging from 80 to 100 degrees Celsius, where each button is labelled after a suitable hot beverage. You can even keep the water hot at your chosen temperature for 20 minutes, while you finish preparing breakfast. It sounds a quiet beep once done, note reviewers, who love that they can get different temperatures for different teas and coffees. Since it keeps water hot, the kettle is also going to give you energy savings in the long run.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and two years for Dh33.

7. Best Grooming Deal: Philips Norelco Multi Groomer

Pros

A good number of attachments for hair, face and body trim

Six hours of battery life

Water-resistant with a sturdy grip

Self-sharpening blades for a long-lasting performance

Cons

Some attachments are made of plastic

Here's a cordless trimmer that can do it all - the Philips Norelco Multigroom 9000 comes with 21 tools in a box. Its various attachments target beard, hair and body for the perfect trim, while the self-sharpening stainless steel blades remain as sharp as on day one. In the face category, you're getting a precision trimming guard, nose and ear trimmer, an eyebrow guard and more. Hair clipping includes two fading guards among several others. Everything is shower-proof so that you can tackle grooming at the same time - don't worry, a single charge will last you six hours. Many reviewers marvel at the build quality and the quiet operation. Those who sport long beards leave five stars, mentioning the ease of trim. We've listed more electric shavers here.

8. Best Tumbler Deal: Stanley IceFlow Stainless Steel Tumbler (Lapis)

Have an affinity for all things cold? The Stanley IceFlow tumbler keeps any beverage refreshingly chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to two days. The large 30-ounce cup comes with a built-in straw and a rotating handle, allowing effortless sipping and a leakproof, closed design. Whether you're carrying a protein shake to the gym or a green smoothie to work, the tumbler does an excellent job of maintaining freshness. Buyers say that they finally understand the Stanley hype, confirming zero leaks and deliciously cold drinks for hours on end.

9. Best Skincare Deal: Mario Badescu Vitamin C Serum, 29ml

Vitamin C serums are often a hit or a miss, but you might just luck out with Mario Badescu's lightweight and fast-absorbing formula. Recommended for all skin types, save for acne-erupted skin, this bottle of ascorbic acid is a nighttime staple. Its potent antioxidant properties defend against skin-ageing free radical damage and even out skin tone. The addition of collagen gives the face a youthful lift, while the sodium hyaluronate delivers hydration deep into the skin. Apply on a clean face every other night before bed. Reviewers say that it absorbs extremely well and adds a lovely glow after use.

10. Best Body Care Deal: SBC Skincare Arnica Moisturising Skincare Gel

Rub away aching joints with a generous slather of SBC Skincare's arnica gel. Formulated for muscular tension and fatigue, the lightweight gel absorbs easily into sore parts of the body. It's also a must-have bottle in the gym bag for athletes, as it provides pre- and post-workout relief. You can store the gel in the fridge for a soothing cold application. Buyers make it a point to always have a bottle on hand at home. The formula is non-sticky and dries well without residue, they add.

11. Best Watch Deal: Citizen Men's Chronograph Eco-Drive Watch

Pros

Solar-powered watch

44m green dial embedded in a silver casing

Chronograph dials with 24-hour time and date

Water-resistant in up to 100 metres of depth

Cons

Dial can be too busy for some

Stunning, high-profile watches are also part of the Prime Big Deal Days, like this timepiece by Citizen. It's a 44m Eco-Drive chronograph watch, meaning it can be charged from any light source, including artificial light. The large green dial sits in a silver case, contrasting beautifully with the brown leather strap. Buyers love how dashing it looks on the wrist without appearing too bulky. It's also resistant to a water depth of 100 metres. You can browse more solar watches here.

Bonus: Buy with 0% instalments and pay Dh64.28 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and two years for Dh57.