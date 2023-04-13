A classic timepiece goes a long way in one's wardrobe. It has the power to dress up any outfit and lend a sort of confidence, perhaps, no other accessory can. Because the wristwatch enjoys a promised spot in our closets, models have increasingly become gender-neutral in the latest global watch trend.

A stainless steel oyster bracelet is a common sight on a lady's wrist, while a rose-gold case looks equally dashing on a gentleman's. It's all about preference, our watch expert tells us. Typically, designs for both women and men start to diverge on account of the case size.

"There's a wide range of case sizes, from 28mm to 44mm in diameter, and, usually, women's watches are in the smaller category," explains Kevin Ghassemi, head of operations at luxury watch store WatchMaestro.com in Dubai. "But, anything from 36mm and up can be considered unisex. Nowadays, we've been getting more inquiries by women who want a bigger 44mm dial."

Don't hesitate to pick up large dials for small wrists. Image Credit: Unsplash/Julia D.

Unisex watches make an excellent present - they're a safe choice and can be easily swapped between partners. No matter the occasion, it'll be helpful to know what style of watch your recipient usually wears. Do they lean towards colourful dials, leather straps or sporty watches?

Kevin says there's no set rule for picking a gender-neutral watch, though he has seen rose gold rise to the ranks as a popular tone for both. "It's a colour that matches women's accessories, and men like pairing it with a chocolate dial. Besides rose gold, there are white, black and pale yellow dials that are worn by women and men," he added.

Other trending options, according to our expert, include stone-studded dials and bezels, along with two-tone bracelets. These can be fully silver or rose-gold, or come paired with yellow gold. Remember, a great unisex watch simply depends on what the wearer likes.

We've gone ahead and scoured Amazon for the best unisex watches below. Whether it's a gift for yourself or a loved one on Eid, these timepieces are universally flattering. Shop for them with a Prime membership to get free, same- or next-day delivery.

1. Best Overall: Burberry Unisex Watch Bu9038

Pros

Gold-plated oyster-style bracelet

Eye-catching dark mauve dial

Has a date window

Embossed watch surface

Water-resistant in up to 50 metres

Cons

Expensive

Carrying a 38mm case, this Burberry unisex watch is embossed with the brand's signature logo. All along the gold-plated, stainless-steel bracelet and the mauve dial, the checkered pattern lends a unique touch to the watch. This Swiss-made timepiece is all the more dashing for its classic oyster-style bracelet. A small date window at three o'clock keeps the dial less busy and minimalistic. Reviews say that the watch surface is brighter and lustrous in person, so it's the perfect accessory for formal occasions. You can also pick up this dress watch in silver.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh63 and two years for Dh89.

2. Best Dress Watch: Michael Kors Bradshaw Stainless-Steel Watch, MK5550

Pros

Pale gold-tone contrasts beautifully with the black dial

Large 43mm case

Chronograph movement

Water-resistant in up to 100 metres

Cons

Might be heavy for smaller wrists

Sometimes listed as women's and other times as men's, the MK5550 Bradshaw by Michael Kors is undoubtedly a watch for both. Like our Burberry pick, it has a gold-tone stainless-steel body, but stands out for the black contrasting dial. The chronograph face fits nicely in the 43mm case, consisting of three subdials and a date window at the six o'clock position. Thanks to its high water resistance of 100 metres, you can bathe and swim with the watch on. In the reviews, women with small wrists say the large face sits perfectly when adjusted for size. Others have bought it as a present for their husband, with rave responses. Check out Bradshaw in rose gold with a 36mm dial here.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh40 and two years for Dh57.

3. Best for Uniqueness: Philip Stein Unisex Signature Stainless-Steel Watch

Pros

Large rectangular case, 50mm by 32mm

Natural frequency technology reduces stress

Calf leather band

Dual dials for two time zone displays

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres

Cons

Expensive

Looking for one that's not like the others? Discover Philip Stein's Signature collection, a watch that taps into the earth's natural frequencies to regulate stress and improve sleep in the wearer. The technology hides inside its 32mm rectangular watch face, featuring whimsical dual dials that let you keep an additional time zone on the wrist. The straps are red calfskin leather with contrasting white stitching, while the silver case encases a black dial. Its width might seem small, but the height is a decent 50mm, so it's bound to cover the entire wrist.

4. Best Display: Timex Weekender 38mm Watch

Pros

Indigo backlight for night

Textile straps

Clean and minimal dial

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres

Cons

Ticks loudly, say reviews

A dress-down watch for daily wear, the Timex Weekender comes with comfortable fabric straps. Its brass case sits between a happy medium size at 38mm. The off-white dial and olive-green band give the watch a vintage look. This is a great option for someone who likes a no-nonsense watch face, with clear Arabic numerals, dark hands, and a backlit dial for easier legibility at night or when camping, note reviews. Buyers confirm that the band fits both big and small wrists. Some do point out how loud the ticking can get, and recommend sleeping without it.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

5. Best Minimalist Watch: Braun Unisex Watch AW50

Pros

Unobtrusive, thin profile

Date function

Monochromatic matte case

Genuine black leather straps

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres

Cons

No second hand

Another daily wear that isn't so much casual as semi-formal in its appearance, the Braun AW50 is a true minimalist watch. This German-made timepiece was first released in 1991, designed on the philosophy of 'less but better'. Its 34mm grey dial is clear of any numbers, save for black hour markers and two hands. A date window indicated by a red chevron sits at three o'clock. Together with the matte stainless-steel case and genuine black leather straps, the watch does little to overwhelm an outfit. Reviewers have also slept with the watch on, as it has a thin, lightweight profile.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty. Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

6. Best All-Silver Watch: Bering Unisex Analogue Quartz Watch

Pros

Ultra-slim 4.8mm case height

Milanese mesh strap

All-silver watch

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres

Cons

No second hand

Speaking of slim watches, check out the Bering all-silver timepiece with Milanese mesh straps. It boasts an even thinner case than our Braun pick, measuring 4.8mm in height. Both the 39mm case and the straps are made of medical-grade stainless steel. The black hour and minute hands sit in sharp contrast against the monochromatic body. An elegant, minimal dress watch, it's perfect for every occasion and wears comfortably for long hours, say reviews. Bering carries a similar silver watch with a rectangular case that you can find here.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh29 and two years for Dh41.

7. Best Rose-Gold Watch: Guess Analogue Rose-Gold Dial Unisex Watch

Pros

Sporty yet elegant, with silicone straps

Lovely contrast of rose gold and navy blue

Tells the day and the date

Water-resistant in up to 30 metres

Cons

Silicone material can get uncomfortable in warm weather

Wear rose gold as you've never worn before, complete with silicone straps. This Guess wristwatch is an intriguing mix of sporty and elegant, starting from the 42mm rose-gold stainless steel case and hour markers to the dark blue silicone band. The same blue hue colours the dial, and it tells the time with three hands, as well as the day of the week at 12 o'clock hour and the date at three o'clock. Men will find the dial a decent size for their wrists and so will women who prefer oversized cases. This particular model is currently out of stock on Guess' website, so hurry and add it to your cart!