With just a few items, work out outdoors this season and enjoy the fresh air

It’s the perfect time to get your dose of Nature while achieving your fitness goals. Image Credit: Pexels/Rodnae Productions

Exercising outdoors just may be your thing this winter. As the weather in the UAE cools down, it’s the perfect time to get your dose of Nature while achieving your fitness goals. While running, walking or jogging don’t take much preparation, for some people, it might get a little monotonous. But don’t worry, there are plenty of other exercise routines you can practice outdoors, once you purchase the right fitness gear. Check out our curated list of 7 items that will change the way you pursue various outdoor fitness activities. You can add these items to your cart and get some of them delivered as early as tomorrow, via Amazon Prime delivery.

1. SKY-TOUCH Jump Rope

Who is it for?

If you get bored of exercise easily, try the jump rope. It’s known to provide an intensive workout, and according to the fitness gear review website The Wired Runner, skipping for 30 minutes burns 400 to 500 calories!

What’s the best part?

This Sky Touch Jump Rope is appropriate for men, women, and children of all ages and across various heights. Given its lightweight and easily portable characteristics, you can achieve maximum fitness and muscle toning with this equipment. The handles of the skipping rope are made of foam which provides a comfortable grip and reduces tension on your hands. Grab this jump rope and start skipping at home, a hotel room, or even in the middle of your daily walks to get your heart rate up.

Weight: 160 grams

Dimensions: 17.4 x 14.6 x 3.6 cm

2. PASYOU Adjustable Weight Bench

Who is it for?

This portable weight bench is great for weightlifting enthusiasts or people who prefer strength training. If you want a change of scene from the gym, or want to occasionally work out outdoors, in your backyards, or at home, this bench is the best way to start. It is ideal for strength training exercises, like chest presses, dumbbell bench presses, incline rows, triceps dips, and more. The flat, stable surface is great to perform a variety of exercise routines.

What’s the best part?

This multi-function weight bench is easy to fold and carry around. You can fit it in the trunk of your car and use it at the park or the beach. The backrest can be adjusted to 7 different workout positions so you can perform a plethora of upper and lower body strength training routines. You can also prevent your muscles from getting sore with the bench’s high-density foam padding. The weight bench is available after a whopping 52% discount.

Bonus: Add a professional installation by Amazon Home Services for Dh85

Warranty: One year warranty provided by the seller

Weight: 11.86kg

Dimensions: 140 x 40 x 50.8 cm

3. Yoga Mat with Skipping Rope

Who is it for?

Yoga enthusiasts will enjoy spreading out this eco-friendly, odourless, non-toxic yoga mat outdoors for a quick session that is restorative and refreshing.

What's the best part?

The 6mm-thick mat makes use of advanced technology that provides ideal grip and a non-slip texture, while being lightweight, so that you can hold positions no matter how energetic your exercise becomes. It is also longer than regular yoga mats, so you can extend to a full stretch without your limbs being exposed to dirt. The exercise mat comes with a speed rope which is 2.8 metres in length and can be easily adjusted.

Weight: 1.05kg

Dimensions: ‎63.6 x 14.8 x 14.5 cm

4. Kamchini Folding Mini Trampoline

Who is it for?

A trampoline is an easy way for children, teens and adults to get fitter while having fun. Play with your children this winter on this portable mini trampoline and lose calories, while you’re at it. Take this trampoline with you on your next picnic and give your children a fun day out.

What’s the best part?

This foldable trampoline can be adjusted from 27 inches to 35 inches for different heights, to accommodate adults and children. It comes with a handrail that is covered with foam material, which makes for a comfortable and steady grip. The trampoline is made of a thick steel spring that is durable and elastic. Assembly only takes 5 minutes and it can be stored easily in a compact space.

Bonus: You have the option to buy it with 0% interest installments from select banks, and pay Dh61.39 for 12 months.

Weight: 9.5kg

Dimensions: ‎78.23 x 40.89 x 12.19 cm

5. 18-in-1 Push-Up Rack Board System

Who is it for?

If you’re a newbie to push-ups and are looking to improve your posture and maximise your upper body strength, look no further. This push-up rack board is designed to optimise your push-up technique and avoid injuries – and you can use it to work out anywhere you want.

What’s the best part?

The push-up rack has an effective colour-coded system to target specific muscles, such as chest, shoulders, back, and triceps, and to promote proper form. All you need to do to develop your major and minor muscle groups is to mix and match multi-colour positions to perform different kinds of push-ups. The handgrips are cushioned and non-slippery. This simple and portable fitness equipment is ideal to carry with you on trips where you won’t have access to a gym. Currently, there’s a 33% discount on the push-up rack.

Weight: 2.25kg

Dimensions: ‎60.7 x 22.6 x 7.6 cm

6. Franklin Sports Kids Mini Goal Set

Who is it for?

Ideal for both children and adults who get a kick out of team sports. Set this football apparatus up in a park, at the beach, or in the backyard of your home and gather a large group for an evening of sports.

What’s the best part?

The lightweight and portable soccer net makes it easy to assemble anywhere. The push-button corner joints of the net folds and locks into place quickly. When you are done with the game, you can fold the 3-feet goal post flat, making it easy to stow in compact spaces, including the trunk of your car. This set also includes a football, an air pump, and a needle to get you started with a game. All you need to bring is your team spirit.

Weight: 997.9 grams

7. QIQU Freestanding Punching Bag

Who is it for?

This punching bag is great as a shared fitness apparatus that the entire family can use to stay active and fit. You don’t need to be Mohammad Ali to own one of these. Hitting a punching bag is a great way to build strength and stamina, and to perform a full-body workout. It has multiple benefits, such as core strengthening, balance, hand-eye coordination, and more. Apart from aerobic exercise, it’s also a great stress reliever!

What’s the best part?

This punching bag is made of rugged polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material that is leak-proof, compact, and smooth to punch or kick. Whether you are an amateur or a pro in training, you can use the punching bag for a workout at home, the garage, or any open space. You can fill up the punching bag with water or sand that would weigh about 4 to 5 gallons or 15.14 kilograms.

Weight: 648.64 grams

Dimensions: ‎15 x 10 x 2 cm