Do you often find yourself wishing your beach bag had more space? Image Credit: Unsplash/Julia Kicova

Summer is almost over in the UAE and that means it’s the perfect time to spend your days outdoors with the family. Going to the beach in the UAE winter is a pleasure of its own. The pleasant breeze and wide stretches of cool sand under one’s feet are ideal for an unforgettable break. Grab these trendy tote bags from Amazon to enjoy all your beach days without worrying about how many bags you’re going to need for all your things. From beach mats, towels, slippers and Frisbees to sunscreens and sunglasses - you can fit them all into these fashionable totes. Enjoy free one-day delivery if you are an Amazon Prime subscriber!

1. PIKL Essential Handmade Moroccan Tote Bag

This extra-large tote bag is handmade by women artisans in Morocco. The body of the bag is woven with natural palm tree leaves available in Africa, and the handles, which are strong enough to carry relatively heavy items, are made of cow leather. Whether it is for the beach, a picnic lunch or to simply carry things, this tote bag is large enough to carry all your essentials. The bag has a casual look and feel, and is made of neutral colours, which go well with every outfit.

Weight: 750 grams

Dimensions: 47.2 x 31.7 x 25 cm

2. Mesh Beach Bag

This lightweight bag has the immense capacity to store multiple items, with 8 large pockets to help you segregate your sunscreens from your towels. It also includes zippered pockets for your keys, phone, and other valuables, so you won’t need to rummage through the entire bag to find essential items. The mesh material of the bag makes it see-through and easy to grab any item you want. It is also easy to clean, as it dries up quickly. The unisex bag can withstand wear and tear from spills, sea water, and multiple use.

Weight: 340 grams

Dimensions: 27.3 x 21.4 x 5.6 cm

3. Women’s Beach Tote Bag

This funky, tropical printed bag will set the mood for your beach outing. It has extra-large capacity, and is made of durable canvas. The bag also has sturdy zipper closures, and interior pockets for holding phones, tablets, and books. With a cotton rope handle, the tote bag comes in 4 creative patterns that are all priced within the reasonable range of Dh35 to Dh52. You can take it along on a holiday or a weekend getaway to the beach, pool, waterpark, picnic, a backyard BBQ, or a fun road trip.

Weight: 50 grams

Dimensions: ‎55.88 x 43.18 x 17.78 cm

4. Bohemia Handmade Beach Bag

The Bohemia beach bag is the perfect accessory for a night out with your girlfriends. The bag is entirely handwoven with straw and is designed in an irresistible dumpling shape. It’s embroidered with beads and has a tri-colour pattern. The bag can fit a lot of items, including your sunscreen, sunglasses, swimsuit, and beach slippers. The bag has a trendy appeal and is great to take outdoors for travel, shopping, or even a party!

Weight: 240 grams

Dimensions: ‎ 9.6 x 38.6 x 34 cm

5. Genovega Women's Beach Tote Bag

Genovega tote bags are made to look great for the beach, an outdoor party, or travel. These bags are vibrant, with spacious, extra-large capacity for your fluffy beach towels, and they are made to ensure comfort. The bag is waterproof with an exterior canvas layer and interior cotton lining. It has top zip closure with one inner pocket to store all your valuables. The bag has over 9 different patterns, and is available in a price range of Dh60 to Dh290. The brand also makes beach towels in the same patterns as the bag, so you can get a matching bag and beach towel.

Dimensions: ‎ 55.8 x 43 x 17.7 cm

6. Oversized Beach Bag with Shell Bracelet

Xizheng beach tote bags are multi-functional bags that are foldable and easy to carry. They are made of nylon and are resistant to water. The bags have strong handles that are over 13 inches long and are comfortable to wear over your shoulder. Lightweight and sturdy, it’s designed to fit a beach towel, clothes, and other important items, such as e-readers and mobile phones, while ensuring your items are safe and dry always. Xizheng bags have over 10 different designs and patterns, ranging from Dh40 to Dh99. The tote bag also comes with a fashionable shell bracelet. Besides the beach, you can take these bags out to the gym, for sports, yoga, dance or even travel.

7. Waterproof Beach Tote with Cooler Bag

This beach bag is lightweight and has plenty of storage space – it even has a cooler bag to keep food and drinks cool and fresh. The bag has two external pockets, one internal zippered compartment for your wallet and mobile phone, and another compartment for sunscreen and moisturisers. This bag can easily carry 4 large beach towels, too. The bag comes with one foldable outdoor beach mat that is waterproof. The beach mat can be folded into a 28 x 20cm compact rectangle and be stored inside the tote bag. The mat opens out to 200 x 150cm, has a soft flannel surface, ample sponge padding, and aluminum-coated backing, making it tear-resistant and durable for extended outdoor use. The bag is made of canvas mesh and has strong handles. The bright green colour of the bag is trendy and perfect to take outdoors - to the beach, a park, or on a road trip.

Weight: 1.34 kg

Dimensions: ‎ ‎46.5 x 24.5 x 8.6 cm