It's clear, with sunny skies out, and it's the perfect weather to get some steps in or cycle by the corniche. Chances are your regular sunshades will not to do much against the sun's UV (ultraviolet) glare here, nor will they protect your vision from dust, dirt and sweat. Swap them out for lightweight, specially constructed sports sunglasses that shield your peripheral for full protection. Whether you like to run, bike, fish or play cricket under the sun, consider getting a pair from our list.

1. Best Overall: Oakley Men's Radar EV Path Rectangular Sunglasses

Oakley’s Radar EV Path sunglasses for men are equipped with polarised lenses. A polarised lens, as opposed to non-polarised, buffers harsh glares from cars, water or any other reflective surface, and Oakley's Prizm 24k polarised lenses are designed to enhance contrast when the sunlight is strong. This pair is lightweight, comfortable and covers upper peripheral vision and also protects from UV rays and harmful blue light up to 400mm. Reviewers call Oakley’s Prizm lenses stylish and a stable fit, even for a match of cricket.

2. Best for Everyday Activities: ROCKBROS Photochromic Sunglasses

These are photochromic sunglasses that automatically become darker in sunlight and clearer at night, depending on UV intensity. The lenses let in 18 per cent of light when in a high UV environment, while also blocking up to nearly 100 per cent of UV light. ROCKBROS unisex sports shades only weigh 29 grams, so they can be worn for a wide range of outdoor activities, from hiking to driving. Since the tint falls short of black sunglasses, reviewers suggest buyers wear these on early morning or late afternoon rides, however they do note that the lenses do not fog up.

4. Best for Cycling: KAPVOE Photochromic Cycling Glasses

Designed specially to keep the wind, sun and sand from your eyes when biking, this pair of photochromic sunglasses block 100 per cent of harmful UVA and UVB rays. KAPVOE sunglasses offer maximum coverage with clear tall lenses, weighing just 34 grams. Its most reliable feature is the hydrophilic rubber pads that keep your frames on the bridge of your nose as you exercise, through rain or sweat. If you wear prescription glasses, these can sit right behind the sun shades, where you can lock them into the groove of the nose clip.

4. Best for Water Sports: WindRider Polarised Floating Sunglasses

Out on the water often? Check out WindRider's polarised sunglasses that float on water, buffer intense glare and prevent water droplets from staining the lenses. Reviewers note how they stay put on the head on boat rides and maintain a clear vision thanks to the anti-fog vents in the corners. Whether you're inshore, fishing or looking for a multipurpose land and sea pair, WindRider has lenses for each. Our choice is blue mirror lenses, perfect for sunny days on the water.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a lifetime repair warranty.

5. Best Budget: PUKCLAR Polarised Sports Sunglasses

Another affordable pair by PUKCLAR is worth considering. Its polarised lenses block UV light with the same strength that rivals its more expensive counterparts. Five-star reviews mention slipping these on when gardening, driving, mountain and road biking, running and even for water sports activities. The shades make for a solid first pair, if you’re looking to try sports sunglasses without shelling out much. They're the lightest pair on our list, weighing 21 grams only.

6. Best Design: Columbia Men's Utilizer Sunglasses

If you're looking for sports shades that pass for regular sunglasses, Columbia's Men's Utilizer are the one. With an all-black build, the shades are fitted with polarised lenses that block 100 per cent of UV rays and sit comfortably on the nose supported by rubber nosepads. Buyers like the peripheral coverage they offer and how snugly these fit nearly all face shapes, including broad temples.

