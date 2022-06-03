With summer break right around the corner, you might be thinking of updating your bag collection with new timeless pieces for travel. Amazon has some stunning handbags and wallets by well-known designer brands currently on sale , which our list helps you take advantage of. Here are our picks of the best stylish, yet functional bags from the campaign – see which piece fits into your vacation wardrobe!

With a Prime subscription, you can bring your branded bag home as soon as tomorrow.

1. Best Overall: Coach Rowan Satchel In Signature Canvas

Coach’s Rowan satchel in twilight doubles as a travel bag that’s petite enough to be a crossbody bag, with an optional 23-inch strap. It’s a practical accessory for days when only your smartphone won't do; the bag’s main compartment, roomy for all your essentials, has an inside zip and multifunctional pockets. The periwinkle crossgrain leather and silver accents will no doubt invite colour into your summer closet.

2. Best Evening Bag: GUESS Briana Crossbody Bag

Cream with dusty pink accents, Guess’ Briana cross-body bag is perfect for more than just a day about the city. This convertible flap bag elevates a warm summer night’s date look with friends and family, and offers plenty of room for your makeup and wallet, along with a smartphone. It has an orange-toned golden chain strap that the wearer can swap for the short handle. If cream is not your colour, check out the same model in blush, mocha and coal black.

3. Best Budget: Ted Baker Nikicon

Snap up a Ted Baker London tote without breaking the bank. Nikicon is a spacious black bag made of Ted Baker's signature glossy polyurethane (PU) fabric. An oversized knot bow on the front retains the piece’s fun personality, so it’s an ideal carry-on for late afternoon brunches. It should be noted, however, that Nikicon runs smaller than most tote bags, with dimensions 25 by 12cm.

4. Best Satchel: Tommy Hilfiger Women TH ELEMENT Satchel

Upgrade your daily satchel to this bag by Tommy Hilfiger, which surprises with a bold colour contrast on the sides. Sporting a pebble-grain finish, the satchel is in a TH signature navy blue colour with red sides and golden-toned hardware. Its clean edges and no-nonsense appearance works well for semi-formal occasions, without looking too bulky.

5. Best Travel Bag: Kipling New Angie Crossbody Bag

If you’re looking for an easy travelling companion, this is it. Kipling’s New Angie crossbody bag will keep your airport essentials safe in its multiple slip, magnetic and zip pockets. It’s made of nylon and weighs only 308 grams, so you’re getting durability and comfort in one. Reviewers say the bag is deceptively small, with room enough to fit a book, tablet and a case for your sunglasses easily.

6. Best Shoulder Bag: GUESS Little Bay Shoulder Bag

Treat yourself to a bright summer shoulder bag by Guess, coming in an aqua blue shade called Aloe Palm. A hit among young women, the Little Bay Shoulder Bag is much loved for its hobo silhouette, nylon fabric and sporty look. You get an 8.5-inch strap drop that fits snugly over the shoulder and under the arm, always ready to be plucked and worn for on-the-go moments.