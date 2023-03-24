1. Best Overall: Herschel Supply Co. Tech Daypack

Spacious, capable and easy on the eyes, the Tech Daypack from Herschel has plenty of room to store books and gadgets, with a separate, zippered, laptop pocket in the back. With a total of four separate compartments, you can use it to even pack after-work clothes for a night out or for the gym. The laptop sleeve is padded and fleece-lined to prevent any damage from occurring. The exterior material of the backpack doesn’t get scuffed easily, and it also comes with a trolley sleeve on the back, so you can attach it to your suitcase when travelling. It’s a great all-rounder, and despite its hefty price tag, reviewers say it’s worth buying since you’ll likely end up using it all the time, whether for work, school or short trips.

2. Best for Storage Space: Hap Tim Laptop Backpack

Need a good-looking backpack that can accommodate your books, electronics, clothes, and essentials? Hap Tim has you covered. This backpack is built around efficient organisation – it optimises its large storage space with a number of pockets and sectioned sleeves so you have a place for everything. It even has a cable passthrough so you can quickly charge up your devices, or listen to music on the go. The backpack’s shock-absorbing shoulder straps and thick padding make it comfortable to wear, and it’s completely waterproof. Reviewers say the backpack is sturdy and functional, and its many exterior pockets make it perfect for travel, as well.

3. Best for Students: Fjallraven Kanken No. 2 Laptop Sports Backpack, Unisex

Chances are, you already love the classic Fjallraven Kanken. This version has the same design, but with a practical twist – an additional padded compartment to stash your 15-inch laptop. The brand is known for using sporty, breathable material, so it’s perfect for UAE weather. The main compartment is spacious (about 18 litres of storage space), and there are three pockets for all your essentials and gadgets. Reviewers love that the bottom of the backpack has a seat pad, so the bag doesn’t flop over when they place it on the ground, next to their desk in class. Thoughtful features like these make Fjallraven’s Kanken No. 2 a timeless favourite.

4. Best for Travel: KROSER Travel Laptop Backpack

From your passport to your laptop and smartphone, keep all your essentials secure and protected in KROSER’s large, rugged backpack. The bag can fit a 17.3-inch laptop in its padded compartment, and still has plenty of room to spare. Separated compartments are designed to safely store all your essentials, from your documents to your wallet and gadgets. Reviewers say they feel safe knowing their data is protected by the bag’s Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) blocking pockets. Use the built-in USB port for convenient charging and the headphone passthrough hole to listen to music or podcasts. The backpack also has a luggage strap that allows you to slip it onto your luggage handle. It’s a practical backpack that will serve you well on your travels, even though it may be slightly large for everyday use.

5. Best Budget: Tzowla Canvas Laptop Backpack

Made with 100 per cent cotton, and high-density canvas, Tzowla’s backpack dedicates a separate, padded compartment for laptops up to 15.6 inches. It has a number of useful features, like an external USB charging port with a built-in charging cable, and a headphone hole for easy access to devices. The backpack’s straps are wide and padded, and comfortable to use for long periods of time. With a luggage attachment strap in the back, it’s great for both travel and everyday use. Reviewers say the backpack holds much more than expected, without looking big or bulky.