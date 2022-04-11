Are you ready to host a party your guests will remember? Whether it’s for iftar during Ramadan, or an Eid Al Fitr gala, we’ve got you covered with tableware and decoration items that set the mood for the festivities ahead. Gulf News readers can also get an exclusive coupon from Amazon to shop from a number of categories – furniture, kitchen, home, major appliances, tools, toys, sports, automotive, and lawn and garden – so you can enjoy five per cent off (up to Dh75)!

Just plug in the coupon GNOHL5 at check-out, between April 6 and April 19. Don’t forget to become a Prime member to get free, one-day delivery!

1. Godinger Trifle Bowl

For delicious trifles and tiramisu, or even salads and fruits, this meticulously crafted, Italian footed bowl is the ideal tableware. Made of lead-free crystal glass, its clean, classic design makes it a showstopper, no matter what its contents. And the fact that it’s dishwasher-safe means clean-up is a breeze.

2. Ramadan Wood Tray, 2 Pieces

It could be your table’s centrepiece, holding ornaments or decorative items. Better yet, you could place mini desserts on this elegant crescent moon and star tray so guests can pick their favourites. Either way, it’s sure to catch people’s eye with its Ramadan themed motif.

3. LAUCHUH 3-Tier Serving Stand

Why serve up samosas, falafels and other bite-sized snacks in boring plates, when they could make such a grand entrance? This sturdy three-tier tray changes the entire look of the iftar or Eid table, with its elegant appeal. Remove the serving platters easily for restocking or cleaning, and slide them right back into place.

4. ELECDON Flower Glass Vase for Décor

An elegant dinner table is incomplete without a flower arrangement. Use this elegant, handmade glass vase for a fresh bouquet of flowers – it’s sure to add style and beauty to your iftar or Eid party.

5. Artificial Flowers Bouquet

If you prefer not using fresh-cut flowers, consider this elegant bouquet that includes six flowers and two buds. Made of soft, lightweight fabric, the bouquet is eco-friendly, durable and reusable – and it’s far cheaper than buying a real flower bouquet. Buy two sets to really plump up your flower arrangement and to get your table looking gorgeous.

6. Eid Mubarak Table Runner

Add a dash of Islamic art to your table with this elegant table runner. Made of 100 per cent linen fabric, the runner neither shrinks nor fades, and it’s easy to clean – just wash it in your washing machine and lay it flat to dry. It’s ideal for both iftar and Eid parties, adding a festive touch to your dining table.

7. Oster Fondue Pot, Titanium Infused DuraCeramic Fondue Maker, Black

The best part about a party spread is the creative approach you can take with the items on offer. Give guests a great time with a fondue set that’s perfect for cheese, chocolate, and even vegetables or meat! This set includes eight forks.

8. SHYMERY Ramadan Lantern, 7.8 inches (Set of 2)

A traditional design element that’s classic and elegant, these lanterns set the ambience at your dining table, for Ramadan iftar or Eid lunch. Made of eco-friendly materials, they are durable and scratch-resistant. Since they use batteries, they are safe to have around children, and can last for 70 hours. The lanterns cast a beautiful warm light, through their six-sided, delicately patterned mirror glass.