Diwali is called the festival of lights, and is celebrated with oil lamps, festive art, flowers and food around the world. Image Credit: Pexels/Rahul Pandit

It’s almost time for Diwali! Get ready to celebrate the festival of lights on November 4 with charming decorations that will make all the difference. From well-lit diyas (oil lamps) and vibrant rangolis (patterned art) in front of the house, to cute torans (ornamental gateways) inside, you can be rest assured that Diwali in your home has all the glitter, sparkle, and shimmer that your guests or family members expect. Here is our curated list of all our favourite decorative must-haves for Diwali. Get some of these items faster with free, one-day delivery if you are an Amazon Prime member!

1. Flower-studded Tealight Candle Holders (6 pieces)

Illuminate your home by lighting tea light candles in these colourful and vibrant candle holders. The candle holders are studded with 6 artificial flowers and are a great way to add cheer to your Diwali party.

2. Amba Handicraft Rangoli

Diwali is the perfect time to show off your skills in making rangoli. But if you are someone who can’t draw a straight line freehand, these readymade designer rangolis are made just for you. Decorate the floors of your home, the entrance, or even walls with these handmade acrylic rangolis. The rangolis have a grand appeal to them because of the use of bright colours and heavy kundan (stone) work.

Bring good luck to your home this Diwali by hanging these beautiful torans outside your door. The toran is made of artificial yellow and orange marigold flowers that have a bell hanging from both sides. It definitely will brighten up the entrance of your home.

4. Flameless Floating Tea Lights

Have a safe Diwali with these flameless, battery-operated diyas that exude a warm white LED light. The batteries of the diyas are pre-installed and last for 72 to 100 hours straight. Perfect to place around the house, especially if you have children or pets.

5. Battery Operated Fairy Lights

Jazz up your Diwali party with these sparkly fairy lights. You can choose the colour of your fairy light to be a warm white light or a multi-coloured one. Each string light is about 72 feet long and has 200 LED bulbs. These battery-operated lights come with wireless remote control, through which you can set a timer for how long you want the lights to be on. The remote also offers 8 different brightness settings to choose from. The fairy lights are great for both indoor and outdoor use, as they are dustproof and waterproof.

6. Lucky Golden Elephant Tea Light Holder

Beautify your home with this majestic elephant tea light candle holder by Kate Aspen. This stunning candle holder comes with a tea light candle and would work well as a grand showpiece in the house. Moreover, the gold colour of the elephant complements the shimmer and sparkle of any Diwali party.

7. Jidream Diwali Lantern Pack

This Diwali Lantern craft set is great for involving your children in Diwali preparations. The do-it-yourself kit comprises all the materials required to make lanterns. Children need to transform a flat, fold-out template into a colorful 3D decoration. This Diwali Lantern craft set makes around 10 lanterns, which can also be handed out as party favours to your guests.