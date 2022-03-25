It’s almost time! Give your home a festive update with lights, lanterns, and cheery banners ahead of Eid Al Fitr. From classic themed décor, like the Arabian fanous (lantern), to contemporary décor, like paper fans and fairy lights, we’ve got you covered as you explore what’s on offer. Get these items delivered to you through free one-day delivery from Amazon Prime .

1. Hexagonal Gold Foiled Eid Mubarak Eidi Envelopes, Pack of 10

Make Eid even more special by handing over cash gifts or Eidi to children in decorative envelopes this year. This pack holds 10 in one, with each envelope embossed with golden foil spelling out Eid Mubarak at the bottom. And the envelopes are a one-size fit for cash notes of different currencies.

2. Eid Mubarak Selfie Photo Booth, Picture Frame and Props

A must-have décor for Eid parties, this five-piece photo booth kit is perfect for making memories with your loved one. The selfie frame measures 17 x 23 inches that guests can hold up to click fun pictures, which reads Eid Mubarak at the top. Among the props you can hold, one says ‘Having a great Eid Al Fitr!’ - another feature children will love. The kit is made of waterproof corrugated plastic, so it’s bound to last a few Eids and even Ramadans.

3. Sworway Solar Lantern

Lighting and hanging up the fanous or lantern is a 1,000-year-old tradition that began in Egypt and spread around the world during Ramadan. Bring this tradition to your backyard or indoors, with solar-powered lanterns that are beautifully designed and cast a warm, patterned light. The solar lamp is IP44 waterproof and just needs direct sunlight to work.

Bonus: The manufacturer offers 12-month quality guarantee for quality related issues, along with 30-day money back guarantee for any reason.

4. Enhon Eid Ramadan Decorative Window Lights, 8in

Hang up this token LED light décor for the windows to let the neighbours know you’re all set to celebrate Eid Al Fitr. It’s an eight-inch transparent disc lined with warm white lights and a crescent moon at the centre. The window light is powered by three AAA batteries and an on and off toggle switch, with two ways to hang it. You can either string it up using the suction hook or stick it to the window using the adhesive patch.

5. Tiokkss Ramadan Window Stickers, Eid Decoration (9 Sheets)

Keep your children busy and happy with an activity that’ll get them excited for the month ahead. This sticker set is made of environmentally friendly vinyl – it’s non-toxic, waterproof and easy to remove, without any damage to walls or windows. It’s a great way to get children to help decorate the house in Ramadan. The stickers feature images like lanterns, dates, prayer rugs, Islamic art, and more.

6. A&R CO. Eid Decor Table Decoration LED Lights

Another light decoration for you to consider is this Eid table lamp, composed of crescent and star motifs. It stands at a height of 41.9cm and is powered by three AAA batteries that are inserted in the base. You can purchase this now and leave it out on the coffee table or the dining table to mark the days leading up to Eid.

7. Ramadan, Eid Mubarak Gold Foil Decorations (Serves 24)

Bring the bling with this decoration set that includes disposables for parties, too. With 24 dinner plates, dessert plates, napkins, cups, dessert toppers, and two table covers, along with Ramadan and Eid Mubarak banners, it’s perfect for iftar or Eid parties.