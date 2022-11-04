1. Best for Hot Chocolate: Chocotera Corona Hot Chocolate and Milk Frother Maker

Pros

Large, 600ml capacity

Rapid heating

Easy to clean

Cons

Expensive

Anyone who has enjoyed properly made hot chocolate knows that no instant mixes from the supermarket will do. Colombian or Mexican hot chocolate, for instance, is made with tablets of pure dark chocolate, and a wooden whisk called a molinillo is used to retain the rich flavour of chocolate. If, however, you’d like to enjoy flavourful hot chocolate with creamy froth, without spending much manual effort, consider the Chocotera Corona. This device allows you to prepare between one to three cups of foamy hot chocolate, and it only takes about six minutes to make! The carafe is mess-free, thanks to a spout that comes in handy when pouring the liquid, and it’s easy to clean. You can even use it for other beverages, like lattes and mochas.

2. Best Dipping Tool: Wilton Dipping Tools Set, White (3 Pieces)

Pros

Versatile three-piece set

Suitable for a variety of items

Easy to use

Easy to clean

Cons

The fork may be too large for some items, reviewers say

If you’ve smashed truffles and split open strawberries while trying to enrobe them in chocolate, dipping tools are going to make your life a whole lot easier. This set of three by Wilton includes a three-prong fork, cradling spoon and spear. They are made to delicately handle anything you’d like to coat in chocolate – from smaller fruits and truffles to larger cupcakes. Reviewers love how easy they are to use, and appreciate the elegant results.

3. Best Crepe Maker: Russell Hobbs Fiesta Crepe and Pancake Maker

Pros

Adjustable thermostat

Lightweight

Includes utensils

Easy to clean

Cons

Some reviewers found its non-stick coating wearing off with use

Whether it’s a chocolate crepe you’re craving, or chocolate chip pancakes, Russell Hobbs’ Fiesta crepe maker will produce delicious treats every time. This appliance is perfect for breakfast, dinner parties, or for snacks. The 30cm cooking plate maintains the same temperature all over, so your crepe or pancake is cooked evenly. It also comes with a batter spreader and spatula so your creations are perfectly round and uniform. Reviewers are amazed at how light the appliance is, and how even though it warms up quickly, it doesn’t get hot underneath.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a 2-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

4. Best Fondue Set: Oster Fondue Pot (8 Pieces)

Pros

Heats up rapidly

Adjustable temperature control

Durable, scratch-resistant and long-lasting

Complete set, with eight forks

Cons

Too big for personal use

Speaking of dipping, there’s no better way to enjoy chocolate with others than with a fondue set. This titanium-infused fondue pot by Oster features non-stick ceramic coating, so it won’t flake or peel easily. You can even control the temperature, unlike many other fondue pots. Reviewers attest to the fact that you won’t have to wait long for the chocolate to melt, thanks to its rapid heating capability. The 2.8-litre pot comes with eight fondue forks and a fork holder ring, so it’s ideal for when you’re hosting a party, or just enjoying a fun night in with friends or family.

5. Best Fondue Mug: Swissmar 4-Piece Sweetheart Chocolate Fondue Mug Set

Pros

Good for two

Dishwasher-, microwave- and oven-safe

Easy to clean

Cons

Chocolate may take a long time to melt with the tea candle

If you’re craving a fondue but want a hassle-free set-up, this mug set by Swissmar is ideal. The set includes a fondue mug, two fondue forks and a tea light candle. If you’d like to speed up the melting process, you can place the mug in the microwave and pop in the candle later, to keep the chocolate warm. Just use the set to dip your favourite fruits, cookies, or anything else you fancy, and pop it in the dishwasher when you’re done. It’s easy to use and clean, and perfect for snacking on nights in.

6. Best Mould: Okllen Food-Grade Plastic Chocolate Mould (4-Pack)

Pros

Variety of shapes

Dishwasher- and freezer-safe

Easy to use

Cons

Some reviewers are put off by its plastic build

Test your chocolate making skills with a set of moulds that elevate the design of your creations. This chocolate mould set includes four trays, featuring lip, seashell, olive and screw-thread designs. Each mould has 16 compartments, providing you with plenty of room to test flavours. Although it’s made with plastic, the moulds are free of the chemical compound Bisphenol A (BPA), and are non-toxic. You can use them both in the dishwasher and freezer, and when it’s time to remove the chocolate, it slips away easily from the moulds, hassle-free. Reviewers have used them to create a variety of non-chocolate sweets, too, from hard candies and jellies to frozen yoghurt. But check out this great option for making truffles at home.