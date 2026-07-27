Fjallraven Kånken Mini review: The backpack that never seems to go out of style

Some bags disappear after a season. The Fjallraven Kånken has been around since 1978 and remains one of the most recognisable everyday backpacks on the market. That staying power is unusual in a category driven by trends. The Mini version keeps the same square silhouette and practical layout in a smaller format aimed at light daily use. The verdict is simple: if your priority is a compact backpack that values durability, straightforward organisation and timeless design over feature heavy innovation, the Kånken Mini still earns its reputation.