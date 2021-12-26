Smaller than a laptop, lightweight, and packed with educational software programmes, tablets are quickly becoming the go-to device for remote learning (and sometimes, in-class learning). All of them can be synced to the cloud, so you don’t need much storage space, and if you sign up for essential software services on the device, like Office 365, you are ready to tackle whatever the semester throws your way. Pick up one of these devices with Amazon Prime membership, and get it as early as tomorrow.

Here is our list of the best tablets that we think are suited for school use:

New Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

The latest Amazon Fire tablet is 30 per cent faster than its predecessor, and is unlikely to lag thanks to its new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2GB RAM. With a large screen (10 inches), and a battery life of 12 hours, you can enjoy one of the best aspects of the Fire tablets – the fact that they are fully integrated into Amazon’s ecosystem. So, whether you want to ask Alexa a quick history question or find the answer in a Kindle e-book, this tablet makes it a seamless process. You can select either 32GB or 64GB storage, and add up to 512GB with a microSD card.

New 2021 Apple iPad Mini (8.3-inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB) - Space Grey

It’s unquestionably one of the best tablets out in the market right now. The latest iPad Mini was released in September this year, and features an 8.3-inch liquid retina display and an A15 Bionic chip. For projects that require shooting and editing videos, this tablet’s 12 megapixel wide back camera and 12 megapixel ultra-wide front camera do the job spectacularly. Graphic design students can add an Apple Pencil, which attaches to the side of the tablet, to sketch and draw. With access to thousands of Apple Store apps, users can use the versatile tablet as a notepad, film studio, scanner, canvas and more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

A robust, reliable tablet, the best part about the Galaxy Tab A7 is its compact and sturdy frame. With an 8.7-inch screen and slim design, the tablet can easily slip into school bags or backpacks (we still recommend buying a protective case – see options here). Its 32GB storage capacity provides plenty of space, with the option of up to 1TB expandable storage. Since it’s an Android tablet, it provides access to the Google Play Store and its many apps. The Tab A7’s long-lasting battery gives you the ability to use it all day. The tablet is currently at its lowest price in 30 days.

Lenovo Tab M8 HD 2nd Generation

The Lenovo Tab M8 features an HD touchscreen display that takes up 82 per cent of the device’s surface area, which means bigger visuals and better clarity. With a Dolby Audio-tuned speaker, it’s well-suited to watching or listening to lectures, podcasts and presentations. Its Android 9 Pie quad-core processor offers smooth performance, and its battery life ensures 18 hours of uninterrupted web browsing. An additional benefit of the Lenovo Tab is its TÜV-certified display, which cuts back on exposure to blue light – protecting your eyes even as you study or work.

Huawei MediaPad T5

Another large-screen tablet, the Huawei MediaPad has a metal body but is still lightweight and easily portable. With 32GB space, and the ability to expand storage with a microSD card, the tablet has a powerful quad-core processor. This means apps run without the likelihood of lags, and additional features, like split-screen view, work seamlessly, allowing you to work on two apps at the same time. While its cameras are not top-of-the-range and it only has WiFi connectivity, the tablet makes for a decent mid-range device that will serve your education needs without breaking the bank.

