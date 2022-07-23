It’s a great weekend to be an Amazon Prime member. With Prime Day discounts on July 23 and 24, you can pocket hundreds of Dirhams in savings across a whole slew of products. But we know you might be waiting for a price drop on some of the bigger, more expensive items on your shopping list – a television or a smartphone, for instance. We’ve got some great options for you! We scoured through Amazon to find the best electronics deals for Prime Day, and came up with a fantastic list. Get your favourite device delivered to you as early as tomorrow.

1. Samsung Smart 4K TV (55-Inch)

Pros

Slim, sleek design

Good upscaling capabilities

Excellent operating system (OS) and features

Affordable price

Cons

Motion performance is unimpressive

Missing a few smart features

Immerse yourself in a Samsung television that brings you the best of dynamic Crystal ultra-high definition (UHD) color and detail. This affordable television has a slim, minimalistic design, with a thickness of just three centimetres. The Crystal Processor 4K effectively upscales lower resolution videos, improving their overall quality to the standards you are used to. And with a lower input lag than many other televisions in the same category, this Samsung television is perfect for video games, if you are a gamer. Get it while it’s discounted, and check out other 55-inch TV options, too!

2. Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (2021)

Pros

Impressive noise cancellation feature

Excellent audio quality

Functional design

IPX4 water-resistant rating

Useful portable charging case included

Cons

Very iOS-focused

No on-board volume controls

Apple’s third-generation Airpods have a brand-new design and plenty of upgrades. For one, its stem is shorter than the older models and it has a more contoured, comfortable fit. With its IPX4 rating, it’s sweat- and water-resistant, and makes for a good pick for the gym or a run. The Airpods detect when they’re in your ear, which makes pausing songs more accurate, and extends its battery life. And of course, the sound quality is unbeatable – a high-dynamic range amplifier improves audio and provides rich, consistent bass. It’s a great gadget to have, so get it while it’s discounted!

3. Acer Nitro 5 AN515 Gaming Notebook

Pros

Excellent graphics performance

Loud, clear audio

Spacious, enjoyable keyboard

Lots of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6

Cons

Lacklustre design

Short battery life

If you’re looking for value for money, Acer Nitro 5 may be the perfect gaming laptop for you. The 15.6-inch Acer laptop combines a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 with a 4GB Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics chip, and 16GB of RAM. Gameplay is smooth and blur-free thanks to its 144Hz refresh rate and three-millisecond response time. The laptop incorporates CoolBoost technology to increase fan speed by 10 per cent and keep the device cool as you play intense games that push the frames to their max. And that’s not all – thrown in with the laptop is a free Acer accessory bundle, which includes a Nitro gaming mouse, Nitro gaming headset and Nitro mousepad. Now that’s a deal you shouldn’t resist! Check out other gaming laptops, too.

4. Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Pros

Includes a self-emptying dustbin

Excellent obstacle detection

Intuitive mobile app

Works great with both tiled floors and carpets

Cons

Reviewers say the mopping function is not satisfactory

Robot vacuums became a whole lot smarter with Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo T8+. The device’s in-built TrueDetect 3D object avoidance technology uses laser beam projection to scan and find obstacles – even flat objects like charging cables and socks! It’s perfect for household with children and pets, where you might find more objects than usual ending up on the floor. The Deebot can simultaneously vacuum and mop to remove 99.26 per cent of bacteria on floors, and its self-emptying station can hold more than 30 loads from the mobile dust bag. So, it’s a hassle-free companion for daily clean-ups, and well worth purchasing, especially since it’s on sale! Check out other robot vacuums too.

5. Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G Dual SIM Smartphone

Pros

Dynamic 120Hz display

Smoother S Pen performance

Excellent battery life

Powerful 50x zoom camera and autofocus

Cons

Camera bump seems bulky

Curved display can be distracting

Are you a note-taker at work or university? This smartphone gives you a premium experience with its smooth S Pen (included) and large, 6.9-inch display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. The stylus offers a fast nine-millisecond response time and feels like you’re writing on paper. The phone’s sharp, 108-megapixel camera is impressive, with its laser auto focus and incredible digital zoom. Its 8K video delivers cinematic footage, and you can be very comfortable watching your favourite streaming content on its large screen. The phone is designed to resist fingerprints on its body, and comes in three beautiful colours – black, bronze and white. Check out other smartphones.

6. Echo (4th generation)

Pros

Easy-to-reach controls

Great audio quality relative to its size

Has privacy protection

Cons

Directional, shallow sound

Design may seem bulky

Let Alexa be your assistant – use the Echo for hands-free, voice-controlled commands for your daily routines. Now in Arabic, Alexa can also help you turn on lights and plugs, and adjust the thermostat. Sync her up with other devices and control your entire smart home with just your voice. The device has four mics so it hears you even in noisy environments. And when you’d rather not be heard, Echo comes with a ‘Microphone Off’ facility that gives you peace of mind and complete privacy. There are three colours to choose from, and you could also consider other smart speakers for your home.

7. Kindle Paperwhite (8GB)

Pros

Larger screen

IPX8 waterproof rating

Flush-front design

Excellent battery life

Cons

No immersion reading mode

Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite, released last year, is bigger (6.8 inches) and better than ever before. It uses a 300 pixels per inch (ppi) glare-free display that’s 10 per cent brighter at its maximum setting, so you can read your favourite books in any light. Take the Paperwhite with you to the pool – its IPX8 rating means it’ll survive accidental immersion in to two metres of water for up to 60 minutes. The best part? Its battery lasts up to 10 weeks on a single charge, so you can just pick up where you left off without worrying about losing power. Discover other e-readers worth considering, too.

8. Anker Soundcore 2 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Pros

IPX5 Water resistant

Excellent battery life

Affordable

Cons

May not be loud enough outdoors

Cost-effective and rugged, this Anker Soundcore 2 portable speaker is just what you need to upgrade your phone’s speaker without forking out too much. The device offers fantastic 24-hour battery life, a water-resistant build, and decent, amplified sound quality. It’ll survive splashes by the pool with its IPX5 water-resistant rating, and its lightweight, compact size means you can pop it into your bag without worrying about damaging it. You can also use the speaker to take calls and operate voice assistants like Google and Siri! For its affordable price, this Anker speaker has a lot to offer. Check out other Bluetooth speakers, as well.

