1. Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G Mobile Phone

Pros

High RAM capacity for snappy performance

Great photography tool

40MP front camera

45W fast charging

Dust- and water-resistant S Pen

Cons

Reviewers report faster battery drainage than previous models

Samsung Galaxy was one of the first 5G phones to break the market back in 2019. All of the latest flagship phones by the tech giant have been 5G compatible since, including the most recent Galaxy Z foldables, set to launch on August 26, 2022. The Galaxy S22 Ultra also shares the hype for its hyper-fast Snapdragon chip, supported by 5G cellular service and 12GB RAM. Game, draw and hop on video calls in the rain or sunshine, since both the S Pen and your phone resist water and dust. Then there’s its bright 6.8-inch AMOLED display, crafted specially for outdoor visibility that works against the sun’s glare. Join Zoom conferences looking your best with the 40-megapixel selfie camera and even shoot the moon like a pro with its rear cameras’ incredible zooming power. Choose from four different colours.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh300.27 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh227, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh380, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh484.

2. Best Battery Life: Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB), Sierra Blue

Pros

Excellent battery life – 28 hours of video playback

Memory options of up to 1TB

Multiple camera modes

4k video recording

Cons

Expensive

The iPhone 13 Pro Max promises blazingly fast multiplayer gaming, thanks to its 5G cellular support. It boasts a bigger screen than a 13 Pro, measuring 6.7 inches, with OLED display for deeper contrasts. Powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the smartphone’s neural engine performs up to 15.8 trillion operations per second. You’re also getting 2.5 more hours of battery life on this model of iPhone. Several pro camera features, like cinematic mode, Apple ProRAW, 4k filming and more, make room for exciting experimentation. Like our Samsung S22 Ultra pick, you’re playing games with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh374.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh256, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh427, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh545.

3. Best Dual SIM Phone: Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G Smartphone

Pros

Maximum 66W fast charging

OLED display

Captures slow-motion video selfies

Dual 5G SIM compatible with 4G

Cons

Doesn’t have Google Play Store

Huawei fans might want to upgrade their current device to a Mate 40 Pro. You can use both 5G and 4G SIM cards to ensure full network bars, always. The phone stands out for its unique rear camera ring, powered by the popular German camera manufacturer Leica. From smooth zoom to day and night colour filters, every shot boasts stellar quality. When with friends, the selfie camera automatically zooms out for a group pic, including a whopping 240 FPS (frames per second) slow-motion video selfie. You can even convert it into a GIF file (graphics interchange format) and set it as your lock screen display. Now with 66-watt fast charge, get a decent percentage in minutes before you leave home.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh333.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh227, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh380, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh484.

4. Best Budget: OPPO A74 5G Smartphone

Pros

Attractive design

Extremely lightweight at 190 grams

Clear quad cameras and 16MP front camera

Snapdragon processor

Cons

Only shoots 30fps videos

Lower refresh rate and RAM (6GB) for the price

A 5G-enabled phone on a budget, the OPPO A74 smartphone wows with its gorgeous cosmic gradient shell. For this price, you’re getting a Snapdragon eight-core processor that delivers 2.1 Gbps of maximum download speeds. Enter dual 5G SIM cards in this device, and enjoy 90Hz of refresh rate, 27 hours of battery life for calls and more. Its 128GB storage can be upgraded via a microSD card, so your stunning gallery will never need downsizing. Click and shoot from four cameras that produce 108MP images. Reviewers are impressed with the specs, which offer value for money.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh98.98 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh86, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh143, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh182.

5. Best for Photography: ONEPLUS Nord 2T 5G

Pros

Sony IMX766 flagship rear camera

32MP front camera

Brilliant night photography

Delivers a full charge in 15 minutes

Cons

Lower display resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels)

Known for its premium build, the ONEPLUS Nord 2T smartphone is another bang for your buck. App launch speeds and graphics are even better with the 5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset. In just 15 minutes, the phone powers up to a full day’s charge, thanks to its 80W super charging. Fixed with a Sony camera sensor, expect all your shots to shine bright in low-lighting conditions. Slow motion is even slower here – it captures 960 frames per second for the most fluid of playbacks. And bring on your selfie game through the 32MP front camera. Considering the 12GB RAM at a budget price, this is a solid choice for someone who wants to venture into new brands.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh124.92 for 12 months with select banks.

6. Best for Performance: Honor Magic4 Pro

Pros

Snappy downloads and fast loading times, per reviews

100W charger delivers a full charge in minutes

Large 6.81-inch OLED display

4k video selfies

Cons

100x zoom can be blurry

A smartphone that can keep up with your nimble fingers - the Honor Magic4 Pro has a maximum screen refresh rate of 120Hz, and its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip makes everything go much faster. This processor is the US-based semiconductor company Qualcomm's most advanced 5G platform yet, supporting clear calls and blazing data speeds of up to 10 Gbps. Powerhouse chips can take a toll on the battery, which is why the Magic4 Pro has a 100-watt charger that refuels 50 per cent in 15 minutes. If you enjoy big displays, this smartphone has a 6.81-inch OLED screen, one that supports 1.07 billion colours. Its triple rear cameras go up to 64MP, while the 12MP selfie camera boasts 4k video recording.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh293.25 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh227, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh380, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh484.

7. Best Value for Gaming: Xiaomi 11T Pro

Pros

Hi-Res Audio-certified speakers

Zooms into audios as well as videos

Good processing power

12GB RAM with 120Hz refresh rate

Cons

Camera's video and photo zoom resolution is not the best

In Xiaomi's smartphone range, you can find similar specs in the 11T Pro model, except it's powered by Snapdragon 888, an 8 Gen 1 predecessor. Still, this version of the 5G mobile platform is designed for long battery life. Plug it into charge, then circle back after 17 minutes - you'll be looking at a full battery bar, thanks to its 120-watt charger. Its 108MP main camera of the three is described as a pro-grade tool, working flawlessly in any lighting condition. You're also getting a 16MP front camera, capped at 60fps. It even has a rare audio zoom feature that brings you closer to the subject as you zoom into a video. Let's not forget the 120Hz refresh rate and a whopping 12GB RAM for mobile gaming, especially if the user can overlook the mid-range camera quality.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh149.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh114, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh190, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh242.

8. Best Multimedia Phone: Sony Xperia 1 III

Pros

Audio tuned with Sony Entertainment Pictures

Suitable for gamers, too - 12GB RAM, 120Hz refresh rate, headset jack and 4k display

Digital camera interface with a range of controls

Dedicated camera shutter button

Cons

Known to overheat during filming

Expensive

Here's another Snapdragon 888-powered smartphone. The Sony Xperia 1 III has features for every multimedia user - whether you're a photographer, gamer, cinephile or an audiophile. A trusted brand name within the entertainment field, Sony developed its 12MP smartphone camera with input from pro photographers. Its camera interface resembles closely to that of the brand's own digital cameras, where auto-focus is better than ever before, and the shutter button on the side makes capturing pics tactile. But if the many controls get overwhelming, you can always switch to the basic interface that we're all familiar with. Watch movies on an OLED 4k display and experience Dolby Atmos sound, perfected with Sony Pictures Entertainment. Any traditional headset will plug into the 3.5mm audio jack, which is an essential for mobile gamers.

Bonus: Buy with zero per cent instalments and pay Dh360.83 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh256, one-year accidental damage protection for Dh427, and a two-year damage protection plus one-year extended warranty for Dh545.