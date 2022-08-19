Pros

Two connectivity options – Bluetooth and USB receiver

Fast scrolling speeds

Quiet clicks

Two-year battery life on a single AA battery (included)

Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linus, Chrome OS and more

Cons

Can be heavy for some, at 110 grams

The Logitech Signature M650 is a well-rounded purchase from all aspects, and a solid pick for first-time users. It doesn’t overwhelm with too many programmable buttons – the only addition being the shortcut thumb keys. While its rubber grip and contoured shape make the mouse a comfort-fit, its best part is that it provides size options for small to medium- and large-sized hands, including left-handed users. With the Signature M650, you can even choose your preferred mode of connectivity, whether it’s the Logi Bolt USB receiver for plug-and-play convenience or Bluetooth to free up your USB port. Plus, every click is super quiet, thanks to Logitech’s SilentTouch technology.

2. Best for Travel and Budget: Microsoft Plug-And-Go Nano Transceiver Wireless Mobile Mouse

Pros

Value for money

Comes in a range of colours

Lightweight, at 89 grams

Built-in storage for USB receiver

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivity

Can be small for large hands

Travelling for work? Leave your pricier gadget at home and pick up a pocket-friendly wireless mouse, instead. Available in seven colours, the Microsoft Mobile Mouse is exclusively a plug-and-play accessory, sans Bluetooth, but this also means you don’t have to wait for your devices to pair. It can be a useful addition to your home or office setup, but it shines the brightest for its built-in USB transceiver storage. Pop your nano USB plug inside the mouse when not in use, and never worry about misplacing it again on trips. This on-the-go mouse keeps navigation simple with just three main buttons. For Bluetooth connectivity only, check out this model by Microsoft.

3. Best for Office Setup: Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

Pros

Switch cursor between three computers at once

Copy paste files across monitors

Dual connectivity with Bluetooth or USB receiver

Includes horizontal scrolling

Recharges in three minutes

Cons

Expensive

For its higher price point, the Logitech MX Master 2S delivers excellent specs. We’ve picked this for a home office setup, where switching between multiple monitors and their cursors can get cumbersome. What if you could share a single mouse between all your laptops and PCs? With this accessory, it’s possible. Move the mouse cursor to the edge of a display, and it will travel to the neighbouring screen. The Logitech Flow technology works with up to three computers, and even allows copying and pasting text, images and files from one device to the other. The MX Master 2S fills the palm with a comfortable resting space for the thumb, giving easy access all seven buttons. Logitech promises a full 70-day battery in just three minutes.

4. Best Gaming Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

Pros

Up to 20,000 DPI sensitivity

Eight programmable buttons

Connects via cable, Bluetooth and USB receiver

Lightweight build at 88 grams

Green light accents

Cons

No RGB lighting

Right-handed form factor only

Exercise more control during gameplay, without sacrificing the freedom that comes with a wireless mouse. The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gives gamers leverage with a maxed-out sensitivity of 20,000 DPI (dots per inch), useful for sniper plays. Watch your cursor spring into action with the slightest of movements across the screen. At other times, it stays put when the mouse is lifted off the pad, also done easily, given the device’s lightweight build. Its eight programmable buttons let you customise several shortcuts for snappier performance. A wireless gaming mouse can pose a disconnection risk, which is why the DeathAdder V2 Pro pairs via both a USB receiver and Bluetooth, and becomes wired with the Razer Speedflex cable. Enjoy up to 120 hours of wireless gaming.

5. Best for In-Office Work: Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse

Pros

90 per cent quieter scrolling and clicking than most mice

Two-year battery life on one AA battery

Wide device compatibility range

Comfortable grip

Cons

No Bluetooth connectivity, so the computer needs a USB port

If you’re not a fan of tactile feedback, or perform tasks that require repetitive clicking, this mouse will help to key down the disturbance levels. It’s a Logitech M330 Silent Plus mouse, which dampens clicks to a 90 per cent quieter sound than traditional models. Unlike our best overall option, the SilentTouch Technology here quietens not only the left and right click buttons, but the middle click, scrolling and gliding have all been noise reduced, as well. Reviews say you can still feel the satisfying click, even though it’s nearly soundless. With no Bluetooth connectivity, the M330 relies on a USB receiver. This is a simple three-button addition to a work setup, whether at home with sleeping kids or pets around or in the office. Students will also find a silent mouse practical for long hours at the library.