If you’re limited to your laptop’s trackpad, you might notice your productivity levels dipping. Add a compatible mouse to your setup, and precision clicks will make things go much faster. It even takes the awkward two-finger scrolling out of the equation, when there’s a multi-page document to skim through. Wireless mice are some of the most underrated peripherals you can pair with your MacBook, Windows PC or gaming platform. They slip into laptop bags, free of tangled cables, for work trips. And they can instantly connect to the computer with either Bluetooth or a small USB receiver. Taking grip, click quality and use into consideration, we’ve compiled the best wireless mice you can find on Amazon, spread over different budgets. Shop as a Prime member to unpack your new mouse as soon as tomorrow.
1. Best Overall: Logitech Signature M650 Wireless Mouse
Pros
- Two connectivity options – Bluetooth and USB receiver
- Fast scrolling speeds
- Quiet clicks
- Two-year battery life on a single AA battery (included)
- Compatible with Windows, macOS, Linus, Chrome OS and more
Cons
- Can be heavy for some, at 110 grams
The Logitech Signature M650 is a well-rounded purchase from all aspects, and a solid pick for first-time users. It doesn’t overwhelm with too many programmable buttons – the only addition being the shortcut thumb keys. While its rubber grip and contoured shape make the mouse a comfort-fit, its best part is that it provides size options for small to medium- and large-sized hands, including left-handed users. With the Signature M650, you can even choose your preferred mode of connectivity, whether it’s the Logi Bolt USB receiver for plug-and-play convenience or Bluetooth to free up your USB port. Plus, every click is super quiet, thanks to Logitech’s SilentTouch technology.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh19.
2. Best for Travel and Budget: Microsoft Plug-And-Go Nano Transceiver Wireless Mobile Mouse
Pros
- Value for money
- Comes in a range of colours
- Lightweight, at 89 grams
- Built-in storage for USB receiver
Cons
- No Bluetooth connectivity
- Can be small for large hands
Travelling for work? Leave your pricier gadget at home and pick up a pocket-friendly wireless mouse, instead. Available in seven colours, the Microsoft Mobile Mouse is exclusively a plug-and-play accessory, sans Bluetooth, but this also means you don’t have to wait for your devices to pair. It can be a useful addition to your home or office setup, but it shines the brightest for its built-in USB transceiver storage. Pop your nano USB plug inside the mouse when not in use, and never worry about misplacing it again on trips. This on-the-go mouse keeps navigation simple with just three main buttons. For Bluetooth connectivity only, check out this model by Microsoft.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh12 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh19.
3. Best for Office Setup: Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse
Pros
- Switch cursor between three computers at once
- Copy paste files across monitors
- Dual connectivity with Bluetooth or USB receiver
- Includes horizontal scrolling
- Recharges in three minutes
Cons
- Expensive
For its higher price point, the Logitech MX Master 2S delivers excellent specs. We’ve picked this for a home office setup, where switching between multiple monitors and their cursors can get cumbersome. What if you could share a single mouse between all your laptops and PCs? With this accessory, it’s possible. Move the mouse cursor to the edge of a display, and it will travel to the neighbouring screen. The Logitech Flow technology works with up to three computers, and even allows copying and pasting text, images and files from one device to the other. The MX Master 2S fills the palm with a comfortable resting space for the thumb, giving easy access all seven buttons. Logitech promises a full 70-day battery in just three minutes.
Warranty: Amazon offers a one-year extended warranty for Dh23 and a two-year extended warranty for Dh38.
4. Best Gaming Mouse: Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse
Pros
- Up to 20,000 DPI sensitivity
- Eight programmable buttons
- Connects via cable, Bluetooth and USB receiver
- Lightweight build at 88 grams
- Green light accents
Cons
- No RGB lighting
- Right-handed form factor only
Exercise more control during gameplay, without sacrificing the freedom that comes with a wireless mouse. The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro gives gamers leverage with a maxed-out sensitivity of 20,000 DPI (dots per inch), useful for sniper plays. Watch your cursor spring into action with the slightest of movements across the screen. At other times, it stays put when the mouse is lifted off the pad, also done easily, given the device’s lightweight build. Its eight programmable buttons let you customise several shortcuts for snappier performance. A wireless gaming mouse can pose a disconnection risk, which is why the DeathAdder V2 Pro pairs via both a USB receiver and Bluetooth, and becomes wired with the Razer Speedflex cable. Enjoy up to 120 hours of wireless gaming.
5. Best for In-Office Work: Logitech M330 Silent Plus Wireless Mouse
Pros
- 90 per cent quieter scrolling and clicking than most mice
- Two-year battery life on one AA battery
- Wide device compatibility range
- Comfortable grip
Cons
- No Bluetooth connectivity, so the computer needs a USB port
If you’re not a fan of tactile feedback, or perform tasks that require repetitive clicking, this mouse will help to key down the disturbance levels. It’s a Logitech M330 Silent Plus mouse, which dampens clicks to a 90 per cent quieter sound than traditional models. Unlike our best overall option, the SilentTouch Technology here quietens not only the left and right click buttons, but the middle click, scrolling and gliding have all been noise reduced, as well. Reviews say you can still feel the satisfying click, even though it’s nearly soundless. With no Bluetooth connectivity, the M330 relies on a USB receiver. This is a simple three-button addition to a work setup, whether at home with sleeping kids or pets around or in the office. Students will also find a silent mouse practical for long hours at the library.
Our recommendations are independently chosen by Gulf News editors. If you decide to shop through links on our website, we may earn an affiliate commission, as we are part of Amazon Services LLC Associates Program.