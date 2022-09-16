Which one is better: Wireless chargers or charging cables?

Wireless chargers are known to be safer than wired chargers. Image Credit: Unsplash/Studio Proper

Wireless chargers have a number of advantages over wired ones. Ilyas said: “They are better able to shield phones from sudden power surges. They can also be used to charge all manner of phones that support wireless charging, regardless of what kind of connector they may have.”

They are also known to be far safer than their wired counterparts. Ilyas said: “A wireless charging interface cannot be used for data transfer to or from a phone. On the other hand, wired chargers utilise the same port that is used to read data from a phone. Wired chargers have been known to be used to gain illegal access to data stored on phones at public phone charging stations, which makes them risky to use.”

They’re not without their faults, however. Ilyas said wireless chargers are not usually faster than charging cables: “Electromagnetic induction incurs some power losses in the form of heat. The result is that even high-powered wireless chargers will take roughly twice as long to charge a phone to the same level as a wired charger of equal power.” The upside is that it’s easy to dock your devices in one spot overnight, to ensure your gadgets are fully charged by the time you wake up.

Which wireless charger is best for me?

Most chargers are Qi-compatible – a global standard for wireless charging – which eliminates the need for separate chargers. Some chargers cater to just one type of device, or even just one brand. Others offer multiple charging points for a variety of gadgets, from earbuds to smartwatches. According to Ilyas, tech trends all point to the same thing – wireless charging “is here to stay.” What kind of charger you should buy, would depend on your requirements and the brand of phone you use.

1. Best Overall: Belkin Boostcharge Wireless Charging Stand

Pros

Powerful 10-watt device cuts down charging time

Universal Qi compatibility

Can place phone both vertically or horizontally

Case compatible charger (up to 3mm thick)

Clean, simple design

Cons

The charger is too slow, for some reviewers

When you return home after a long day, drop your tired smartphone into this Belkin Boostcharge stand, and watch it recharge in mere minutes. Belkin’s wireless charge is simple, powerful and efficient – it offers up to 10W of charging power for Qi-enabled devices, from iPhones to Samsung phones. You can place the phone in any orientation, and you don’t even have to remove the case before you do so – the stands are engineered to work with cases up to 3mm thick. The helpful light-emitting diode (LED) light indicates whether your phone is correctly situated and charging. Amazon reviewer CJ Bennett from the UK, who gave this charger a five-star rating, raves about how Belkin got it right: “The LED is discrete and hidden behind my phone when it is in situ… nor is it particularly bright. At night, it isn’t going to disturb anyone’s sleep.”

2. Best for Apple Users: Apple MagSafe Duo Charger B08YD5GMWQ

Pros

Minimalist design

Can charge multiple devices

Portable, lightweight

Cons

Expensive

The MagSafe Duo is possibly the most portable wireless charger in the market right now – it conveniently folds up and slides into pockets, purses or backpacks with ease. Apple also has a solo charger, if you’re looking for something to place on your desk. The Duo Charger is ideal for people who use the Apple ecosystem, and need to charge multiple devices – like the iPhone, Apple Watch or AirPods case – for daily use. Some reviewers find this device overpriced, but over 80 per cent of Amazon customers said it deserved five stars.

3. Best Combination Dock for Apple Users: Belkin 3-in-1 Wireless Charger B087XMJDPV

Pros

Charges three devices simultaneously

Case compatible charge (up to 3mm thick)

Includes manufacturer warranty

Cons

Only compatible with Apple devices

Charge all three Apple devices you use regularly – the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods case – in one go, with this impressive Belkin multi-purpose dock. Reviewers love its sleek design: the stand is a classic, off-white colour and accommodates all three devices seamlessly. The station is optimised for Apple products – while the iPhone charges at 7.5W, the Apple Watch and AirPods charge at 5W, respectively. This is on the slower side, though, which may seem disappointing. Amazon reviewer Jean Maldonado, from the UK, gave it a two-star rating and said: “I get a full charge on my iPhone 13 Pro in about two hours, 30 minutes. It takes about twice as long compared to the original chargers.” However, most of the other reviewers were happy to have a docking station where they could pop in all their devices for the night, knowing they would be fully charged and ready to go the next day.

Warranty: The manufacturer provides a 2-year warranty.

4. Best for Android Users: Samsung Wireless Duo Charger, Black

Pros

Charge two devices simultaneously

Compatible with Qi-enabled devices

Dimmable LED light

Case compatible charge (up to 3mm thick)

Cons

The dock does not charge two phones simultaneously

A wireless charging pad where you can put your Qi-enabled smartphone and smartwatch to bed, this Samsung Duo Charger is simple and elegant. With 9W of charging power, the wireless pad can charge your phone even through lightweight cases. And if you’re placing it on your nightstand, don’t worry about annoying points of light glaring at you in the dark – Samsung’s Friendly LED technology lets you know the device is charging, and you can even dim the light if it's too bothersome. However, reviewers say customers should be aware that you can only charge a smartphone and a smartwatch simultaneously, on this dock. If you’re trying to juice up two phones, or a phone and wireless earbuds, then it won’t work.

5. Best Budget: Anker 10W PowerWave Wireless Charger

Pros

Automatically switches between 10W, 7.5W and 5W charging modes

Works with Qi-enabled devices

Case compatible charger (up to 5mm thick)

Manufacturer warranty included

Inexpensive

Cons

LED light does not indicate whether phone is charging

‘Reliable’ is the word most reviewers use when talking about Anker’s PowerWave Wireless Charger. You can place your phone in it, in any orientation, and watch videos or movies while it charges. The PowerWave automatically switches between different charging modes, based on your device. It works with all Qi-enabled phones, like the iPhone and Samsung Galaxy series. The device’s MultiProtect safety system has short circuit protection and temperature control – something you’ll appreciate if you’ve ever experienced your phone heating up when charging. Amazon reviewer Amitabh Sharma from UAE gave it a five-star rating and said: “I have never seen a wireless charger where your phone [does] not even get warm while charging… the moment I found this, I immediately ordered another for my other room.”

Warranty: The manufacturer provides an 18-month warranty.