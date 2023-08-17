Most gadgets arrive with their own wall chargers, but what if you could power more than one, with a mighty plug? We're not talking about universal travel adaptors or portable power strips . These all-in-one wall USB chargers deliver enough current to fuel your phone, tablet, Bluetooth speaker, headphones and, perhaps, even laptop.

As long as you have the right cable, these wall plugs can be used straight away, without any extra cost to you. They can carry both USB-A and USB-C ports with varying wattages; however, the latter standard charges phones faster.

According to a tech expert we previously spoke to, USB-C Power Delivery (PD) is a fast-charging technology that's capable of charging power-demanding laptops. Purchasing a USB wall charger with a PD port only makes sense if you own a PD-enabled cable and device. For instance, Apple's iPhone 8 and up support PD fast charging, with a USB-C to Lightning cable.

If you own an Android smartphone, then you're probably more familiar with the Qualcomm Quick Charge technology, instead. Though the latest update (QC 5.0) delivers up to 100 watts of power, wall chargers still offer QC 3.0, which charges phones to 50 per cent in 30 minutes.

We did the research for you, and picked out the best-rated USB wall chargers on Amazon, based on user reviews. Replace a lost power adaptor or find a quick fix for travel below.

1. Best Overall: Anker 736 GaN II 100W USB-C Charger

Pro

More compact than 100W charging bricks

Charges three devices (including laptops) at the same time

Recognises PD and QC charging by device

Keeps cool

Includes a USB-A port

Cons

Needs a compatible fast-charging cable

Think your MacBook, iPhone and AirPods, all getting their day's charge through a single, powerful USB brick. The Anker 736 Charger delivers a total output of 100 watts via two USB-C ports and one USB-A port. It doesn't matter if you own a mix of Android or iOS devices, Anker's intelligent PowerIQ 3.0 technology detects the right charging protocol for you - from PD 3.0 to QC 3.0. When an HP Spectre or MacBook Air is connected to either of the two USB-C ports, users can get a maximum output of 100 watts. Otherwise, three devices split the wattage as follows: 45W, 30W and 18W, respectively. Don't worry about overheating the gadget - the gallium nitride (GaN II) technology handles heat dissipation at a rate better than before. Impressed reviewers pick it up to future-proof their electronics and reduce clutter. Others say it's charged their iPhone 13 to a complete bar in under an hour. Five stars pour in from various users of Dell, ASUS, Apple and Samsung devices - it's also great for quickly fueling up power banks, they add.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers an 18-month warranty.

2. Best for Travel: UGREEN Nexode 65W USB C-Charger

Pros

Good size for travel

Two 65W PD ports and a QC port

Charges three devices (including laptops) at the same time

Foldable three-pin plug

Cons

Can get a little warm

Ugreen's charging brick is slightly more affordable and smaller, with a total output of 65W. It features the same layout as Anker 736 - users get two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, delivering charge to three devices at the same time. The first two come with the PD 3.0 protocol at 65W each, while the last QC 4.0+ charging port offers a maximum output of 22.5W. For instance, a MacBook Pro 14 will get a full charge in just 1.5 hours. Always plug your laptop or high-power devices into the first USB-C port, when charging three gadgets. This is where the Nexode charger delivers the highest wattage. Users will also find the GaN II technology here, which helps the wall charger retain its compact size and keep cool. Reviewers have used it to charge their Steam Deck device, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple Watch Ultra, HP laptop and more. Due to its portable form, many pack it on travels.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a 24-month warranty.

3. Best for Phones: Belkin 40W USB Type-C PD Wall Charger

Pros

Two USB-C PD ports

40W maximum output for phones and tablets

Value for money

Especially efficient at fast charging Apple devices

Cons

Not enough wattage for laptop charging

Can be bulky for some

If your day-to-day tech bag only comprises a smartphone and a tablet, then a two-port charger would do the job. The Belkin 40W wall charger carries two fast-charging USB-C ports that are PD 3.0 certified. Though Belkin products are often synonymous with Apple, this charger works with Samsung, Google and other compatible smartphones and tablets. To illustrate its power capacity, an iPhone 12 will reach 50 per cent within 25 mintues, and an iPad in 40 minutes. Reviews do note that it's bigger than most USB chargers, but it works quickly to charge two devices at the same time. Apple users say it's a lot like having two 20W Apple adaptors in one.

4. Best for Laptops: Promate GaN USB-C Charger 90W

Pros

Laptop and mobile charger in one

Total output of 90W, capable of charging two laptops at the same time

PD 3.0 charging protocol

GaN technology makes it small and energy-efficient

Cons

Can be expensive for just two ports

Promate's dual USB-C charger is pricier for delivering charge to laptops. With a combined output of 90 watts, both PD 3.0 ports fuel a wide range of devices, from MacBook Pro to HP Elite X3. When both ports are in use, the wattage splits at 45W each for laptops. Despite the high power delivery, the Promate charger is compact and lightweight, thanks to the GaN technology. Reviewers plug in their Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Acer Swift 5 laptop to fast-charge both devices. Some do find the charger expensive for offering only two ports.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers a two-year warranty.

5. Best for Many Devices: Anker PowerPort 4 Lite USB Plug Charger 27W

Pros

Standard charging for four devices

Charges a variety of devices, from power banks to smartwatches

Comes with an EU two-pin plug

Anker's fast-charging technology

Value for money

Cons

USB-C devices will need a USB-A to USB-C cable

Misses PD and QC protocols

If the absence of a fast-charging technology (PD or QC) is not a dealbreaker for you, then pick up the straightforward Anker USB plug charger. It has four 27W USB-A ports, all equipped with the brand's own PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technology for quick powering up, albeit not as fast as the fast-charging industry standards. For example, an iPad Pro will take at least 3.5 hours to reach a complete charge. Having this charger in your midst simply means you can keep up to four gadgets from fizzling out, in case of emergencies. The standard three-pin plug can be swapped for an EU two-pin (included), as well, so travelling with the brick is made more convenient. The four-plug layout does take up space, which reviewers find bulky. Otherwise, the gadget is reliable and charges multiple devices just fine, at the same time.

Warranty: The manufacturer offers an 18-month warranty.