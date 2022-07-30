Are you always on your phone? Then, it might be worth investing in a Bluetooth headset. Leaving your hands free to do other tasks, a good Bluetooth earpiece or headset can make life a lot easier for busy people, especially if you’re working from home, or frequently find yourself answering calls while on the road. Many of the headsets available today are comfortable, have top-notch audio and recording quality, and feature noise cancellation features that are a huge bonus when you are in a noisy environment. We did the research for you and came up with this list of the best Bluetooth headsets or earbuds you can find on Amazon. Get it with Prime membership as early as tomorrow!

1. Best Overall: Plantronics Voyager 5200

Pros

Sweatproof

Caller ID included

Includes noise cancellation

Up to seven hours of talk time on a single charge

Cons

Expensive

Repeatedly listed as one of the best Bluetooth headsets around, the Plantronics Voyager 5200 is both comfortable to wear and sits securely in place so you don’t have to worry about it falling off. It’s completely hands-free – it has an in-built Caller ID, so it announces the caller in your ear, and you just have to say ‘Answer’ to take the call. With excellent noise cancelling and four microphones that provide great mic quality, it’s an all-round fantastic Bluetooth headset.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh29 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh47.

2. Best for Battery Life: Link Dream Bluetooth Earpiece

Pros

24-hour talk time on a single charge

Lightweight, 360-degree adjustable earbud

Includes noise cancellation

Has a mute function

Cons

Some reviewers have concerns about build quality

Ready to forget about charging your Bluetooth earpiece? This Link Dream headset has a powerful 260mAh lithium battery, so it claims to provide up to 22 hours of music time, 24 hours of talk time and 60 days on standby. And when you do finally recharge it, it takes only two or three hours for it to be fully charged. The lightweight headset’s mute function is handy when you place calls on hold, and you can even pair it with two separate Bluetooth devices simultaneously, for the ultimate connection.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh12 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh17.

3. Best for Sports: Jabra Elite 7 Pro In-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds

Pros

Adjustable noise cancelling and HearThrough feature

Fast, USB-C and wireless charging

IP57 dust- and waterproof rating

Excellent call clarity

Decent battery life

Cons

Expensive

Jabra’s true wireless earbud model, the Elite 7 Pro, packs a whole slew of features in its small body. With four powerful microphones and an advance Voice Pick Up (VPU) sensor in each bud, call quality is crisp and clear, no matter how noisy your surroundings are. You can switch between complete noise cancellation or hear your surroundings while on a call, with HearThrough technology. And voice assistants Google or Alexa are at hand if you want to go completely hands-free. The earbuds also come with three EarGel sizes, so you can ensure the perfect fit, especially when using it for sports or at the gym. You can select from four colours – titanium black, grey, gold beige and regular black – to customise the earbuds to your personal taste.

Bonus: Buy with 0% installments and pay Dh49.92 for 12 months with select banks.

Warranty: Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh35 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh57.

4. Best for Noise Cancellation: Jabra Talk 45 Mono In-Ear Headset

Pros

Comes with NFC (near field communication) pairing

Good noise cancellation

Decent battery life

Manufacturer warranty included

Cons

Some reviewers say it is not very comfortable

No volume controls on the headset

With its omni-directional microphone and HD Voice technology, Jabra Talk 45 is ideal for quick calls as you’re on the move. The noise cancellation feature on this device is especially effective, and its 10-hour battery life (with seven days of standby time) on a single charge is nothing to complain about. A dedicated button on the earpiece allows you to connect with Google Assistant or Siri, giving you a complete hands-free experience. Jabra’s smartphone app is also useful, as you’re able to quickly find your headset if it goes missing.

Warranty: Manufacturer provides 1-year warranty. Amazon offers 1-year extended warranty for Dh23 and 2-year extended warranty for Dh38.

5. Best Budget: Boytond Bluetooth Headset, Zeus

Pros

Comfortable, 360-degree adjustable earbud

Decent battery life

Type-C fast charging

Includes mute, volume and power buttons

Affordable

Cons

No wireless charging case

Some women reviewers found the device to be too big

Pair with two devices simultaneously and switch answering calls between them easily, with this Boytond Bluetooth headset. The device uses Bluetooth 5.1 technology to allow you to connect with devices up to 33 feet away, make hands-free calls, stream music and get directions. The ear gels are soft, and comfortable to wear, and you can twist the ear hook a whole 360 degrees, so that you can wear it in either the left or right ear. Its battery lasts up to 10 hours with continuous calls, and up to 7.5 days in stand-by mode. Built-in HD mics and great noise reduction technology ensure you get crisp, clear audio quality at an affordable price.